The Big Picture The Curse of Oak Island follows brothers Rick & Marty Lagina searching for treasure with a mix of history & mystery.

The titular curse may just be a gimmick to attract an audience, with only six deaths linked to it so far.

Despite potential dramatization, the Lagina brothers have unearthed fascinating artifacts in their quest.

For eleven seasons, The Curse of Oak Island has been captivating viewers as one of cable's biggest programs. The treasure-hunting reality show follows brothers Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina as they search for hidden treasure on Oak Island off the shore of Nova Scotia. With a mix of history, mystery, and discovery, The Curse of Oak Island has drawn exemplary Neilsen ratings numbers. But what exactly is that titular curse all about? According to the show, "As individuals travel from far and wide to seek out the island's treasure, seven people will die before it reveals itself." The claim may just be a work of hype and fiction, despite roughly fourteen people having died searching for the treasure. That being said, the show stands by the fact that it has only been six. The titular curse may just be a gimmick to attract an audience. And it certainly has been with over 200 episodes under its belt!

Beginning way back in 2014, The Curse of Oak Island was a hit on the History Channel. Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina discuss the history of the titular island, their recent discoveries during their expeditions, and their theories about Oak Island. With various locations to explore, Marty and Rick take viewers on an adventure they've never been on before. Over the course of the series, some of the artifacts that they have uncovered included a Spanish copper coin, human bone fragments of Middle Eastern ancestry, and a hundreds-year-old rhodolite garnet brooch. With the assistance of a team of experts and specialists that have joined the series over the years, the Lagina brothers hunt around the island that they are 50% owners of.

The Curse Of Oak Island Release Date January 5, 2014 Cast Robert Clotworthy Main Genre Reality Seasons 12 Creator(s) Kevin Burns

What Is the Curse on 'The Curse of Oak Island'?

Oak Island is a privately owned island on the south shore of Nova Scotia, Canada. One of the many oak-laden islands in Mahone Bay, there is a rich history that lives inside. Since the 18th century, treasure hunters have searched far and wide for treasure and artifacts. Among the many dig sites on the island include "the money pit," a shaft carved out by early explorers. With excavations over the decades, Oak Island has been on the top of many treasure hunters wish list to explore.

To understand the curse of Oak Island is to understand the history of Rick and Marty's association with Oak Island. According to their biography on History, at the age of 11, Rick would go to the library weekly where he discovered a 1965 edition of Reader's Digest where he came across the legend of the treasure supposedly buried in Oak Island. Rick became hooked and eager to uncover the mystery on the island. Marty was more skeptical about Oak Island than his brother but he wanted to be a part of brother's lifetime goal. Together, they purchased a stake in Oak Island Tours Inc, and the rest is history. The Michigan-born brothers have been searching the island for nearly fifteen summers using sophisticated technology and bringing in global experts in on their quest. As technology has evolved, their ability to discover more on the island has expanded.

While some may believe that the show's sole focus is on the curse, that's not quite the case. Some viewers have been misled, but when they found the show, they were hooked. But where do the hosts stand on the curse? In an interview on The Neil Haley Show, the brothers revealed their feelings about the longstanding lore. While their research has always led to the existence of the curse, they don't know where the 100-year-old story originated. With that, they may not be sold 100% on its validity. Rick explained, "All these native oak trees have to die, and seven people have to die. Seven searchers have to die before this treasure is going to allow itself to be revealed." He knows that part of him wants to believe the curse exists as it's been a major part of his journey to the island. Marty, on the other hand, chalks it up to potential bad luck. No matter what, they will not give up uncovering their treasure.

'The Curse of Oak Island' Has Discovered Television Gold

Close

Since Season 1, Rick and Marty Lagina have been hunting for the potentially cursed treasure of Captain Kidd. They've searched for the grave of Sir Francis Drake. Legend has said that items like the Holy Grail and the Ark of the Covenant have been buried on the island, but nothing of that magnitude has been found. Instead, the brothers spend their time in the man-made shaft, "the money pit," as they battle booby traps to find their desired treasure. Some of their biggest finds included a Spanish 8 Maravedis coin from 1652 during Season 1 and in Season 5 they discovered a medieval lead cross which led to the potential evidence of the Knights Templar previously visiting Nova Scotia.

As Rick Lagina stated on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "It' the world's longest-running treasure hunt." It's been the recipe for success for The Curse of Oak Island. Whether some of the action is dramatized for television, at its heart, it's a reality television program. Maybe some viewers are eager for the show to capture that one last death before the treasure is revealed. Others have been turned off by this aspect because these are not fictional characters, they are real people in real situations. If death is around the corner, it would mean someone they've been following for years may be that victim. While it may not have been during the action on the show, there has been loss revolving by some of the show's cast in the past. But for most fans, it's an opportunity to celebrate history through incredible artifacts found by two passionate individuals.

Despite their lack of desire to become famous, Rick and Marty have made history on History. They are some of the biggest names on the network. The Curse of Oak Island focuses more on the action of Rick and Marty treasure hunting rather than the draw of the curse. When the hosts don't even buy into it, they know it's just a brilliant marketing ploy. For many, treasure hunting may lead to disappointment, but for fans, the show has been anything but. Maybe one day the curse will be reversed.

All episodes of The Curse of Oak Island are available to stream on Discovery Plus.

Watch on Discovery Plus