Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone's new series, The Curse recently premiered on Showtime on November 12. However, A24, the studio behind the show, is unrelenting in its promotional efforts to spread the word about one of its latest projects. The studio has just released a new promo posted online via its Twitter account, however, unless you actively keep your fingers on the pulse of all things Hollywood, the parody in this new promo might just fly over your head, but that's why you have us to break it down for you. The intro from Fielder and Stone that starts off the promo is a mimic of the new trailer for Anyone But You which was released just yesterday.

The impression by Fielder and Stone is impressively accurate, to say the least, and could easily pass for an SNL sketch. The said trailer for, Anyone But You which also happens to be the first full-length trailer for the romantic comedy movie, opens with its stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell who play toxic exes Bea and Ben, engaging in a playful bicker over who really owns the bragging rights to the movie, with the intro concluding with Sweeney reluctantly agreeing that it is "our movie." Fielder and Stone's parody of this brief moment is spot on, complete with near-matchy outfits and the exact same teal backdrop used in Anyone But You's trailer. It's a brilliant effort by A24 to capture the attention of those who might be sleeping on their new show. The internet lives for such moments and this creative move might just have done enough to generate more interest in The Curse.

Are There Any Similarities Between 'The Curse' and 'Anyone But You?'

Simply, no! Both follow very different plots except for the fact that they both center around two co-leads who are the major players in their respective stories. It would seem as though one similarity might yet be present - complicated relationships. Both titles, however, approach this idea differently. Per the official plot details, Sweeney and Powell's Bea and Ben can't stand each other but, for some reason, find themselves drawn to each other and even solicit each other's help to solve a mutual problem. On the other hand, Fielder and Stone's Mr. and Mrs. Siegel are a married couple navigating the conflicts that tend to arise when couples find themselves as work colleagues.

Both Powell and Fielder have responded to the comparisons of the promos, with Fielder, in his neverending bit to be a contrarian, insisting that it wasn't a parody, and Powell taking another chance to show off his physique in the trailer on Twitter.

What Is 'The Curse' About?

The Curse follows a unique plot that is unlike any other show currently airing, described as "genre-bending," it blends comedy, horror, and mystery to craft a thrilling tale centered around a couple's new home improvement show. Per the synopsis, The Curse will center around “how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show.” Collider's Ross Bonamine describes it as one of the wildest shows of 2023 and with the new promo, A24 is doing its best to make sure you don't miss out on the fun.

