The Big Picture Emma Stone stars in the upcoming Paramount+ series, The Curse, marking her first return to television since her role in Maniac in 2018.

The show follows a recently married couple, played by Stone and Nathan Fielder, whose lives spiral out of control after an encounter with a little girl curses them.

Benny Safdie also joins the cast as the producer of the couple's television show, Flipanthropy, and witnesses their marriage falling apart amidst the strange occurrences.

Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder prepare to deal with the unexpected in a new trailer for The Curse, the Showtime television series set to premiere on Paramount+ on November 10. A recently married couple is trying to make a change in their lives with their new television show about renovating houses, but an unfortunate encounter will leave them at the mercy of forces beyond their comprehension. If they can't manage to find a solution in time, their marriage will fall apart, as their lives crumble apparently due to something they shouldn't have done as a part of their program.

The new trailer introduces Whitney Siegel (Stone) and her husband, Asher (Fielder), as a couple who are ready to start their new life together. With their upcoming production, Flipanthropy, starting its filming schedule, everything seems to be going well for the both of them. But things change when Asher gives money to a little girl before snatching it back, making the girl curse him in return. While the couple thinks nothing of it at first, strange things start happening around them, and their relationship takes a turn for the worst. Did the girl do something to them? Or were they simply not compatible from the beginning?

The Curse will also feature Benny Safdie stepping into the role of Dougie Schecter, the producer of Flipanthropy, as he becomes one of the main witnesses to see how the couple's marriage goes through a rough patch. The show will see the filmmaker taking a break from directing, after working on Uncut Gems a few years ago. The comedic role will allow Safdie to explore the best of his delivery skills, as Asher and Whitney tried to find out what is actually wrong with their marriage and their unusual television production.

Image via A24/Paramount+

Emma Stone Returns to Television

The Curse will mark the first time Emma Stone stars in a television role since 2018's Maniac, a story that saw the La La Land star playing a woman who was a part of a complex social experiment. The Netflix production received positive reviews upon release, and it earned Stone a nomination for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie. By playing Whitney Siegel in the upcoming Paramount+ series, the actress will have another opportunity to develop a character in a different way from what she's used to with feature films.

You can check out the new trailer for The Curse below, before the series premieres on Paramount+ on November 10: