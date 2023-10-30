The likelihood of conflicts and tension between a couple often increases when both work together. However, in the case of Emma Stone and Nathan Fielder who star as a married couple/work colleagues, Whitney and Asher Siegel, in Showtime's upcoming series, The Curse, it appears there might be a supernatural force behind their marital issues. A new teaser for the hotly anticipated series has been released, and it shows the couple as they kickstart their home improvement show, only for cracks to appear in their relationship.

The Siegels are all smiles on the set of their new show 'Fliplanthropy,' when the new teaser begins, but back at home, it appears all isn't smooth sailing. The clip then cuts to a family lunch setting where Whitney is engrossed in saying grace while Asher seems preoccupied, and disinterested. His worry is revealed to be about their marriage as he's offered a candid marriage advice: "Once you find a special person like Whitney, Be the Clown." Asher seems to have taken this counsel quite literally as the next shot shows him in a playful mood.

The clip goes on to reveal the couple's show will be unlike any home improvement show you know with Whitney telling an interviewer – "This isn't your typical home flipping show." Indeed, it isn't, as the couple will be making things interesting by dramatizing their personal lives on set for the viewers' pleasure. The eerie undertone teased in every previously released trailer is equally featured here as the teaser concludes with a smiling yet menacing Asher asking Whitney if she loves him.

What Else Stars In 'The Curse'?

In addition to Stone and Fielder, the series stars yet another prominent name in famed filmmaker Benny Safdie who imitates real life by portraying Dougie Schecter, the producer of Fliplanthropy in the series. Rounding out the cast are Constance Shulman, Corbin Bernsen, and Academy Award-nominee Barkhad Abdi. The Curse is co-created and co-written by its stars Fielder and Safdie with Fielder directing alongside Nathan Zellner and David Zellner.

The Curse premieres on Paramount+ with Showtime on November 10 before heading for linear viewing on Showtime on November 12. Check out the new teaser trailer below: