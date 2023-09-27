The Big Picture The teaser for the upcoming series The Curse sets an unsettling tone right from the start, hinting at a darker dynamic between the married couple battling supernatural occurrences.

The Curse boasts a stellar team behind it, with co-creators and executive producers Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, along with talented directors Nathan Zellner and David Zellner.

The series will premiere on November 10 on Paramount+ with Showtime, followed by a linear release on November 12 on Showtime.

Just a day following a batch of first look images, Showtime has released the first teaser for its upcoming series The Curse. The series from A24 and Showtime brings viewers into the lives of a married couple battling some supernatural occurrences in their life. The genre-bending series is due to release November 10 on Paramount+ with Showtime. It will air on the linear Showtime network on November 12.

The Curse holds true to its title, delving into the life of a married couple Asher (Nathan Fielder) and Whitney (Emma Stone), a house-flipping team with a lot on their plate. Still newly-wed, the duo are allegedly faced with a curse that begins to upend their lives. Meanwhile, they recently started a home-improvement series together and are trying to have a child. Along with Stone and Fielder, The Curse stars Benny Safdie as the producer of Asher and Whitney's show.

Right out the gate, the teaser presents an unsettling story to come as off-key notes kick off the music, and Whitney and Asher talk a little too jovially for the tone. As they continue talking, viewers see they're filming a commercial for the local fire department, but even their fake smiles meant for the camera feel out of place. The teaser reveals little else about the series beyond this small snippet into Whitney and Asher's lives. Though we already know they're a renovation duo, it's likely viewers can expect a darker dynamic between the two, based on the already eerie atmosphere the teaser creates.

Who Else Is Starring in 'The Curse'?

The series also features an exceptional list of guest stars which includes Constance Shulman (Orange Is the New Black, Search Party), Corbin Bernsen (The Resident, City on a Hill), and Barkhad Abdi (Castle Rock, Captain Phillips). The Curse is co-created, co-written, and executive produced by Safdie and Fielder. Fielder acts as a series director alongside Nathan Zellner and David Zellner. The latter two previously worked together on projects such as Damsel, Black Something, and Kumiko, The Treasure Hunter.

Along with The Curse, A24 fans have a couple other exciting projects from the company to look forward to. In just over a week, Dicks: The Musical releases in select theaters on October 6, with a wide release set for October 20. It follows a pair of long-lost twins who set out to reunite their parents. On November 10, the Nicolas Cage-led Dream Scenario will make its theatrical debut. The film from director Kristoffer Borgli follows Professor Paul Matthews, a man whose life is changed when millions of people begin seeing him in their dreams.

The Curse premieres November 10 on Paramount+ with Showtime. The linear release follows on November 12 on Showtime. Watch the teaser below: