The film is expected to be one of the most heart pounding horror films of the year.

With SCREAM being the first big blockbuster of 2022, the year is looking good for horror fans, and it looks like the genre is going to carry that momentum right into February. LD Entertainment just announced that Sean Ellis's The Cursed will hit theaters next month, described as a gothic thriller set during the late 1800s that dives deep into the sinister underbelly of a once-peaceful remote country village, now haunted by something dark and twisted. Ellis' previous work has earned him Oscar and BAFTA nominations, and you may recognize him from Metro Manila or Cashback, both of which have received accolades from various film festivals.

The trailer for The Cursed does an incredible job of setting the film's tone and getting your heart racing. With whispered curses under unsettling music, we get a look at the inciting incident of the film. An investigator has come to a small town to help a family search for their missing son, and finds that everyone within is suffering from a curse upon the land. The film mixes elements of the supernatural and uses the horror of threats unseen to really ramp up the fear of a creature attacking and terrorizing these people. With some truly terrifying shots of children being taken by the monster, various people writhing in pain, tortured screams, bodies on fire, and someone being pulled under in the river, the trailer for The Cursed has its audience's heart rate elevated. For horror fans, this one looks like a can't-miss film, certain to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The Cursed premiered at Sundance Film Festival last year under the name Eight For Silver. Since then, Ellis has revamped the film to bring it up to a whole new level of horror. The director shared this about the changes made to the film since it's initial showing.

We took the opportunity to invigorate the film with an updated score by Lorne Balfe; we changed much of the CGI and decided to put back much of the original in-camera effects. We also elevated elements of the story that pay tribute to the incredible multitude of layers that live within the horror genre.

The cast for the movie brings together a captivating group of people, with Boyd Holbrook (Logan, Narcos) and everyone's favorite Yellowstone darling Kelly Reilly leading alongside Alistair Petrie (Sex Education). The Cursed also features performances from Roxane Duran, Nigel Betts, Stuart Bowman, Simon Kunz, Amelia Crouch, Max Mackintosh and Tommy Rodger. Producers for the film include Ellis, Mickey Liddell, and Pete Shilaimon, with Alison Semenza and Jacob Yakob serving as executive producers.

The Cursed hits theaters on February 18. Check out the trailer and all-new poster:

