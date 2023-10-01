The Big Picture The CW's teenage drama series era, including shows like One Tree Hill and Gossip Girl, has come to an end, marking a shift in the network's content.

Streaming platforms have revived many of these older shows and introduced them to a new generation of viewers, but the future of the CW is uncertain as it transitions to producing shows for an older audience.

The impact of the CW's teen dramas on pop culture and television is significant, and while streaming services are attempting to replicate their success, the experience of watching these shows on cable TV was unique and cannot be replaced.

After 7, chaotic seasons, The CW's Riverdale finally came to an end last month. However, the finale featuring Archie's Comics characters did not just mark the end of the show, but the end of a teenage drama series era that we all took for granted. Now-cult classic drama shows like One Tree Hill, Gossip Girl, and The Vampire Diaries made up the Golden Age of the CW. For a while, no other network was doing it quite like The CW, from its slew of teen dramas to the Arrowverse to rebooted legacy sequels, it's hard to imagine a network with a more diverse offering when it comes to storytelling. For a while, The CW was willing to tell every and any story, but now we are in a new age for the network and for television in general. Let's look back on the highs and lows of the influential The CW.

The History and Success of The CW

No matter how old you are, you have most likely heard of The CW Television Network, the successor of old channels the United Paramount Network (UPN) and then-Warner Bros. Entertainment's The WB. The two became one, the CW, in 2006, becoming host to successful shows in their later years like the beloved Gilmore Girls and Veronica Mars. What followed was a slew of drama series, typically taking place in high school, that have all made their mark on current television shows and pop culture alike.

Not many other channels were doing it quite like the CW in the bizarre drama department. Millions of viewers, specifically young people, were tuning in weekly to shows like Supernatural and 90210 with unbelievable, soap opera-like twists and turns (with the former airing on television for over 15 years). Viewers will never forget watching their favorite Gossip Girl characters dramatically storm away from Thanksgiving dinner to the tune of Jason Derulo's "Whatcha Say." Or when The Vampire Diaries' Elena Gilbert finally turned into a vampire after dodging the inevitable for three seasons, with her eyes suddenly opening after being presumed dead.

While many of these iconic shows premiered in the 2000s or early 2010s, it was streaming that gave most of them a second life. The rising popularity even spawned multiple spin-offs. Now, teenagers today are watching and loving many of the same shows that were on previous teenagers' TV screens on weeknights, not to mention being revisited by others. Social media is now host to fans of many CW classics, with Gilmore Girls's current popularity rivaling its views from the 2000s. Even if you claim that you were hate-watching, you loved to hate it. The shows' persistent love from viewers is also most prevalent through social media, with users talking about everything from wishing the Sex and the City spin-off The Carrie Diaries had more time on air to joking about the very serious "epic highs and lows of high school football." A newer generation combined with the prominence of social media have cemented many of the CW's shows in pop culture's hall of fame, whether the characters were superheros saving their city or teenagers wreaking havoc on their own personal lives, no superpowers necessary.

The Future of The CW and the End of the Teen Drama

While the massive uptick in streaming's popularity brought many of these older shows back to shocking levels of relevance, it is also part of the teen drama's demise. While airing fan-favorite shows like Batwoman, Dynasty, and Legacies, it was announced that the CW's owners, WarnerMedia and ViacomCBS, were looking to sell the channel's majority share. The CW was already struggling in terms of streaming by the time of the news in 2022. Many of their shows like Stargirl surrounded IP owned by other conglomerates, meaning they were able to also air episodes on their own streaming platforms. The highest bidder in the war for the CW was Nexstar Media Group, a media company that had already owned a stake at the time. Only a couple of months before the deed had been done, the CW announced cancelations or final season orders of most of its catalog. The only four survivors are All American, Walker, Superman & Lois, and All-American: Homecoming. As of late 2022, Nexstar officially owns 75 percent of the CW.

Even further, the media company announced its plans for the channel. Its future is very different from the CW we know, to say the least. In an attempt to broaden its demographic, the broadcast channel will dial back on teen dramas and start producing shows for an older audience. There will also be more of an emphasis on sports broadcast, which is very overtly out of the CW's typical realm. Between the extreme pivot in content, the ending of most of their shows for young people, and the drastic decline of cable, it is safe to say that the teen drama era many of us know and grew up with is over.

However, aren't streaming services making their own teen drama shows? Nothing streaming can replicate the experience of tuning into an episode that aired on the hour, not even releasing one episode a week. It will also be difficult to top the impact shows like Jane the Virgin and Smallville have had on pop culture and television. Luckily for viewers of the CW dramas, not all of their shows are being left behind, with All American being a particular fan favorite, as well as a big prospect in terms of longevity and impact on pop culture. Nevertheless, reboots and re-imaginings, like the short-lived HBO Max's Gossip Girl, have been attempted. But you can't make lightning strike twice. Many of the channel's old classics provided an impressive and ridiculous level of escapism, whether that be immersing one's self in the over-the-top world of Manhattan's elite or in a campy atmosphere of supernatural and otherworldly forces. There was something about these worlds not being on demand, whenever and wherever. Additionally, the run of creative teen dramas on the CW is the blueprint for the dramas viewers have access to on streaming. And while it may not be the official end of CW dramas, it certainly won't be the same. Did you make fun of Riverdale on social media? Fine. But we all know you'll miss it.