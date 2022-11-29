As the new year approaches, several shows are preparing to or already have aired their mid-season finales. With some time left until the full mass hiatus, The CW has announced its 2023 mid-season lineup. The upcoming year will usher in the return of the network's biggest hits including The Winchesters, Kung Fu, Walker, and more. However, the network still has a few shows hanging in limbo. The final seasons of The Flash, Nancy Drew, and Riverdale have yet to receive dates, along with the third season of Superman & Lois.

Mid-season kicks off with Walker and its prequel series Walker: Independence on Thursday, January 12 in their usual time slots. Walker stars Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas ranger who tries to reconnect with his children after the death of his wife (portrayed by Padalecki's real life spouse Genevieve Padalecki). Back in action, he begins work with a new partner and looks into the suspicious circumstances of his wife's death. Independence is set in the late 1800s and focuses on Walker's ancestor Abby (Katherine McNamara), an affluent Bostonian whose husband's murder sets her on a path of vengeance.

The following few weeks see the return of unscripted series including Criss Angel's Magic With the Stars, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, World's Funniest Animals, and Whose Line Is It Anyway?, which is filming its final season in the new year. The CW also revealed that the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards will air on Sunday, January 15. Chelsea Handler will host the ceremony. Masters of Illusion rounds out the unscripted premieres on Saturday, February 11.

Athlete-centric shows All American and spin-off All American: Homecoming will pick up with their fifth and second seasons, respectively, in their usual time slots on January 23. All American follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a South Central high school football star who's recruited by another school in Beverly Hills. Due to the shift, Spencer is pulled between two different worlds. Set in an HBCU, Homecoming places the focus on tennis hopeful Simone (GeffriMaya) and baseball player Damon (Peyton "Alex" Smith) as they become pulled into the world of college sports.

Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters will continue its first season on January 24 in a new time slot. Executive produced by SPN alum Jensen Ackles and Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters tells the story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) first met and fell in love. While the focus lies on the pair and other new characters, it has featured Ackles reprising his role as Dean, Gil McKinney as Henry Winchester, and will see the return of Richard Speight, Jr. as Loki.

Last but not least, Kung Fu rounds out the scripted shows with its Season 3 return on February 8. It follows Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a Chinese-American woman who drops out of college and heads on a journey to China. When she returns home, she finds that things have gotten much worse, with crime and corruption running rampant. So, she puts her martial arts skills to work to protect her city and search for an assassin that's targeting her.

Check out the full mid-season lineup below (all times are ET):

Thursday, January 12

8-9 p.m.: Walker (mid-season return)

9-10 p.m.: Walker: Independence (mid-season return)

Saturday, January 14

8-9 p.m.: Criss Angel’s Magic With The Stars (mid-season return)

9-9:30 p.m.: World’s Funniest Animals (mid-season return)

Sunday, January 15

7-10 p.m.: The 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards

Friday, January 20

8-9 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us (mid-season return)

9-9:30 pm: Whose Line Is It Anyway? (mid-season return)

Monday, January 23

8-9 p.m.: All American (mid-season return)

9-10 p.m.: All American: Homecoming (mid-season return)

Tuesday, January 24

9-10 p.m.: The Winchesters (mid-season return)

Wednesday, February 8

9-10 p.m.: Kung Fu (mid-season return)

Saturday, February 11

8-8:30 p.m.: Masters of Illusion (Season 9 premiere)