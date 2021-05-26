The CW released a new sizzle reel showcasing all the biggest shows that will be a part of the network during the 2021-2022 season, including fan-favorite DC adaptations and some fresh additions like the upcoming Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot. The Fall schedule of The CW was also shuffled to make room for the newcomers, changing the days some of your favorite shows usually broadcast.

The sizzle reel showcases some of The CW’s DC superhero shows that are coming back for a new season this Fall, such as The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman. Superman & Lois and Stargirl, set to debut a new season in 2022’s midseason, are also present for the reel. The CW’s Arrowverse became less populated last Monday when Black Lightning aired its last episode, however, newcomer Naomi, starring Kaci Walfall, is expected to join the heroes on the midseason.

Not only from superheroes TV thrives, and the new reel also showcases other big successes that are coming back this Fall, such as the sixth season of Riverdale, the second season of Walker, and the fourth season of The Original’s spin-off Legacies. Other shows that got renewed for this Fall are Nancy Drew, which is getting a third season, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us, getting an eighth season added to its impressive run. Among the Fall newcomers are a reboot of 4400, and the U.S. version of satirical horror reality show Killer Camp.

The reel also features images from other shows renewed for midseason, as Charmed will be back for a fourth season, Dynasty for a fifth, In the Dark for a second, Kung Fu for a second, and Roswell, New Mexico for a fourth. It’s certainly going to be a packed year on The CW, with a lot of great shows to catch on to. Lucky for us, all the episodes from the 2021-2022 season will be available to stream for free on The CW’s digital platforms after they were already broadcasted on the network.

Even if we still didn’t get the release dates for midseason yet, The CW’s primetime schedule for this Fall will look like this:

Monday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): All American

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): 4400

Tuesday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): The Flash

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): Riverdale

Wednesday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): Batwoman

Thursday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): Walker

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): Legacies

Friday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): Nancy Drew

Saturday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): Whose Line Is It Anyway?

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): World’s Funniest Animals

Sunday

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET/PT): Legends of the Hidden Temple

9 p.m. to 10 p.m. (ET/PT): Killer Camp

