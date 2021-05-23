The Da Vinci Code, the bestselling treasure-hunting mystery thriller by Dan Brown, was a legitimate phenomenon. Selling over 80 million copies translated into dozens of different languages, the book was almost impossible to avoid. To give you an idea of its pop culture saturation, the only book that outsold it in 2003 was the fifth Harry Potter novel. A film adaptation was inevitable.

Released 15 years ago this month, the 2006 film adaptation of The Da Vinci Code is brimming with talent, including an all-star cast featuring Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou, Sir Ian McKellen, Paul Bettany, and Alfred Molina. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Ron Howard from a screenplay by blockbuster veteran Akiva Goldsman, the movie seemed like a recipe for a surefire hit. But Goldsman’s script slavishly preserves Brown’s source material to the point of crafting a mystery thriller overstuffed with stretches of pseudo-historical exposition that are exciting to read in a beach novel but make for an interminably dull movie.

Image via Columbia Pictures

The producers of The Da Vinci Code seemingly approached the adaptation under the impression that altering even one word of the dizzyingly popular source novel would jeopardize the film’s box office receipts. Throwing enough big names into the production and hoping it all came together in the end definitely got them their money’s worth (the movie grossed well over half a billion dollars), but critics weren’t particularly kind to it. Moreover, the movie faded into obscurity almost immediately, despite the global success of Brown’s novel. The book’s diminished legacy can arguably be attributed to a number of factors (it has faced intense criticism for its historical inaccuracies and its fast-and-loose representation of Christian theology, among other things), but the shortcomings of The Da Vinci Code can be boiled down to a single criticism: it’s a snoozefest, the absolute worst thing a mystery thriller can be. Despite some prerelease concerns over whether religious groups would find the film sacrilegious, the real concern should have been whether it would put people to sleep in their chairs.

The Da Vinci Code’s misguided execution begins with a dubious choice in its director. Howard is a veteran filmmaker responsible for many classic movies, but he has had just as many misses. The quality of his films seems to depend largely on the quality of their scripts, and Goldsman’s script isn’t much more imaginative than the Cliff’s Notes of Brown’s novel. Consequently, there aren’t many inspired decisions being made onscreen, with Howard’s direction feeling like it’s mostly on autopilot. Then again, any director would have struggled to inject excitement into Goldsman’s adaptation, which struggles to understand what’s supposed to make treasure-hunting thrillers work. The best entries in this genre have a spirited quality to them that understands audiences are willing to forgive some truly ludicrous things as what’s happening onscreen is fun and exciting. Dazzle the moviegoer, and clumsy plot structures or weird character beats will be forgotten.

RELATED:First Trailer for 'The Lost Symbol' Peacock Series Shows a Young Robert Langdon Solving Riddles

Unfortunately, the film isn’t interested in the kind of fun that defined the Indiana Jones or National Treasure movies. Instead, it suffocates the audience with exposition for its entire runtime. No peculiar sight or big historical revelation can occur without characters spending minutes droning on about the grander significance of these events. The Da Vinci Code embodies the filmmaking sin of telling and not showing, a movie where great actors are utilized only to give rigid TED Talks about the lore of this fictitious universe.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

The film’s fixation on shoddy dialogue means that too much of The Da Vinci Code is dedicated to awkward beats, like the scene in which Sophie (Tautou) explains what a cryptex is and receives a turgid comedic follow-up line from Robert (Hanks) about how a lady like Sophie knows so much about cryptexes. The film also earnestly creates a dramatic moment out of Robert glacially spelling out the word “apple,” which is memorable for all of the wrong reasons. Who needs thrilling treks across the globe when The Da Vinci Code has its protagonist flatly explain the history of the Templars with all the enthusiasm of a soon-to-retire professor delivering his final lecture?

Dull exposition doesn’t have to be a death sentence for your movie if you find an imaginative way of delivering it, like the animated cutaways in Hellboy II: The Golden Army or Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I that lend visual pizzazz to expository sequences. However, The Da Vinci Code tends to capture these long stretches of dialogue by parking an actor in front of the camera to flatly recite the film’s lore. Howard’s filmmaking in these scenes is some of the most lackluster of his career, completely failing to liven up a movie in desperate need of energy. The best mystery thrillers keep you glued to the screen to find out what happens next. The Da Vinci Code merely makes your eyelids feel heavy.

All of this exposition is spouted through an assortment of bland, forgettable characters, save for Bettany’s fanatical villain. While he has some enjoyably over-the-top moments, main characters like Robert Langdon are mostly devoid of personality. Any sense of distinct character has been drained so as not to get in the way of the backstory. The Da Vinci Code isn’t a movie in service of characters or even hollow spectacle, it’s in service of a Wikipedia summary of its own plotlines.

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

All of these problems are only exacerbated by the film’s 149-minute runtime. This decision was presumably made for the same reason most of the Harry Potter movies had such lengthy runtimes - to please the novel’s massive fanbase by ensuring that as much of the source material is preserved as possible. This may have delighted die-hard fans of Brown’s book, but in terms of making an entertaining movie, it only results in monotony. The Da Vinci Code drones on as much as its own characters.

Mysteries and thrillers both thrive on a sense of the unexpected. Things going bump in the night, mysterious culprits you can’t quite catch, a shocking discovery that changes everything - these are hallmarks of the genre for a reason. Elements of surprise and uncertainty keep audiences engaged by even the goofiest treasure-hunting movies and the schlockiest thrillers. The Da Vinci Code, meanwhile, is too in love with having characters spell out every secret of its universe to ever truly understand that. This is a movie that can’t stop speaking for a minute, let alone exude an actual atmosphere of uncertainty. The movie’s central treasure hunt is ultimately robbed of any suspense because every mystery is instantly laid out and dissected by tin-eared expository dialogue.

Sometimes, hiring a bunch of big-name talent is enough to make a movie good. But even decorated talent like Howard and Hanks can’t keep The Da Vinci Code afloat. Then again, it’s doubtful anyone could have salvaged a movie that so fundamentally misunderstands why audiences like treasure hunts in the first place. The Da Vinci Code has little to offer as a film, particularly for anyone who read the book before they bought a ticket.

KEEP READING:The Best Thrillers on Netflix Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Game of Thrones': Hannah Waddingham on Becoming Friends With Lena Headey While Torturing Cersei In fact, they are "very silly friends!"

Read Next