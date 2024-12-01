In 2003, author Dan Brown published The Da Vinci Code and wound up creating a bestselling phenomenon. Brown's story, which re-examined the very bedrock upon which Christianity rests, would later be turned into a movie starring America's Dad, Tom Hanks, and under the direction of one of our greatest living filmmakers, Ron Howard. Despite raising a fair bit of controversy, The Da Vinci Code turned out to be a massive success, raking in over $700 million at the box office. But looking back on it, it's hard to see what holds up about The Da Vinci Code. It's a convoluted mess, held together by Hanks's dogged performance, and it approaches history & religion with all the tact of a monkey holding a chainsaw.

What Is ‘The Da Vinci Code’ About?

The Da Vinci Code begins when Hanks' Robert Langdon, an American symbologist, is called to the Lourve in Paris after its curator is murdered. After suspicion falls on Langdon, he escapes with the help of Sophie Neveau (Audrey Tautou), the curator's granddaughter. Langdon and Sophie flee to the estate of Langdon's old friend, Sir Leigh Teabing (Ian McKellen), where they learn the true story of the Holy Grail; rather than being an actual cup, it refers to Mary Magdalene herself, who was married to Jesus Christ. Two secret societies have come into conflict over this truth; the Priory of Sion dedicated their lives to protecting the bloodline of Christ, while Opus Dei is a segment of the Catholic Church that wants the truth buried, To that end, Opus Dei deploys one of its agents, Silas (Paul Bettany), to silence anyone who finds out the truth — including Sophie's grandfather.

Ironically, The Da Vinci Code wasn't meant to be a movie at first. Howard and Brian Grazer's production company Imagine Entertainment wanted to use the novel as the plot for a season of 24; Brown nixed that idea, but when he sold the film rights to Sony, Howard would wind up directing The Da Vinci Code after all. Hanks wasn't the first choice to play Langdon, as Howard originally eyed Bill Paxton.

But in the jump from page to screen, The Da Vinci Code stirred up a fair bit of controversy with its plot, leading to boycotts and the film being outright banned in certain countries. The Christian Church's backlash was swift. Opus Dei made a request that Sony Pictures add a disclaimer that the events depicted in the film were fictional, but the Vatican considered legal action. The movie was "full of calumnies, offenses, and historical and theological errors," Archbishop Angelo Amato argued. But the Church wasn't the only organization to find fault with The Da Vinci Code. Protests were held in Greece and Pittsburgh, while other nations banned it entirely. And even putting aside the religious controversy, the National Organization for Albinism and Hypopigmentation condemned the portrayal of Silas as a stereotype, given that he suffers from albinism. It seems that The Da Vinci Code is one of the rare movies that managed to tick off everyone.

Two Key Factors Contributed to The Success of ‘The Da Vinci Code’

Despite its controversial plot, The Da Vinci Code managed to prevail due to two key factors. Back in the early 2000s, the sure bet at a movie theater wasn't superheroes or musicals... it was book adaptations. The Harry Potter film franchise was hitting its stride with Harry Potter & the Goblet of Fire, the Lord of the Rings trilogy swept the Oscars with The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King, and though Twilight was only a few years away from conquering the big screen, its first novel eventually landed on the New York Times Bestsellers List.

The Da Vinci Code benefitted from this success; the novel was structured in a way that it could impart historical facts to readers without overwhelming them, not to mention its pacing, which made it a quick read. Those elements translated well to the screen, hooking audiences with a fast-paced mystery — and not letting them stop to think about how ridiculous the entire premise is. The other factor concerns the Catholic Church itself. In 2002, the Boston Globe published a series of pieces that uncovered a history of sexual abuse in the Church. This was a huge shock and might have explained why The Da Vinci Code gathered such a huge audience. If the Church was keeping its priests' dark secrets under wraps, what else were they hiding?

‘The Da Vinci Code’ Isn’t Just Controversial – It’s a Convoluted Mess

The Da Vinci Code might have taken the nation by storm, but it also has one of the most outlandish narratives ever put on screen or page. I re-read the book and re-watched the movie, and the more I revisit it the less sense it makes. Despite being presented as a major threat, Silas is constantly outwitted or outmatched at every turn. Speaking of Teabing, The Da Vinci Code throws a massive twist in its back half by revealing that he is the mysterious "Teacher" who's been manipulating Silas, which doesn't make sense.

Since Teabing is friends with Langdon, wouldn't it have made sense to just contact him and trick Langdon into solving the puzzle concerning the Holy Grail? Why go to all that trouble if he could just trick Langdon and Sophie into doing his work for him? But the biggest twist — and the one that sends The Da Vinci Code flying right off the rails — is the revelation that Sophie is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Jesus Christ.

All this absurdity couldn't even make it past one of its stars, with McKellen saying: "While I was reading the book, I believed it entirely. Clever Dan Brown twisted my mind convincingly. But when I put it down, I thought, 'What a load of [pause] potential codswallop. "Hanks also doesn't hold a fond opinion of The Da Vinci Code. In an interview with the New York Times, he gave his honest thoughts on the film, in a truly Tom Hanks matter: "God, that was a commercial enterprise. 'The Da Vinci Code' was hooey ... Those are delightful scavenger hunts that are about as accurate to history as the James Bond movies are to espionage."

Somehow ‘The Da Vinci Code’ Got Two Sequels – and They Were Even More Ridiculous

The success of The Da Vinci Code led Howard to direct two more sequels: Angels & Demons in 2009, and Inferno in 2016. Believe it or not, both of these films are even more preposterous than The Da Vinci Code. Angels & Demons kicks off with the death of the Pope, eventually spiraling into a conspiracy involving antimatter. Again, this film that takes a religious conspiracy veers straight into hard sci-fi without any warning. But that was nothing compared to Inferno, which not only had a maniac billionaire with a superweapon primed to kill all of humanity, but a subplot where Langdon was suffering from amnesia. What started as a mere conspiracy/history-based series went full tilt into a plot from spy fiction; the more ridiculous it got, the more impossible it became to suspend disbelief, and the diminishing returns of both Angels & Demons and Inferno show that The Da Vinci Code is a strange, strange film that only blew up like it did thanks to a combination of timing, luck, and Tom Hanks.

