The Big Picture The Daily Show is struggling to find a replacement for Trevor Noah, leaving the show in a state of indecision and without a permanent host.

The show's failure to name a successor reflects poorly on its reputation and makes it appear increasingly irrelevant compared to other late-night shows.

The Daily Show needs to set itself apart by reviving its unique and passionate voice, taking inspiration from Jordan Klepper's viral segments and focusing on in-depth analysis rather than repetitive formats.

The writer's strike is over, and after a very long five months away, late-night TV is back. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and Late Night with Seth Meyers have all returned to their usual format of Donald Trump takedowns and celebrity interviews. Over at HBO, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver hasn't lost a step in calling out the corruption in our everyday world.

There's another late-night show that's back as well, but you might not know it. At Comedy Central, The Daily Show isn't receiving the attention that the giants get. It's a self-inflicted wound, as the show has fallen into a rut it hasn't evolved its way out of, and worse, the bizarre indecision at choosing a replacement for Trevor Noah. The Daily Show is at a make-or-break moment. If it doesn't fix its issues soon, the comedic institution might be no more.

'The Daily Show' Has Yet to Name a Successor to Trevor Noah

Image via Comedy Central

When Jon Stewart took over for Craig Kilborn on The Daily Show in 1999, he quickly took a struggling program that looked to make fun of the news of the day by turning it into an important expose on our political world. He was the voice of reason after 9/11 and during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq. He was the voice of the people who called out the bullshit on the right and the left, and then in 2015, right as the Donald Trump era was starting, he left the show.

In his place came Trevor Noah, a relative unknown who didn't seem up to the task of carrying such a heavy torch. It took him some time, but Noah eventually found his voice and proudly carried The Daily Show forward throughout the craziness of Trump's presidency. In December 2022, after seven years, Noah too said goodbye. The torch would be passed again, but ten months later, it still lies there without a flame. Instead, the choice has been made to have guest hosts, whether it be Daily Show correspondents or celebrities from outside the show. Some, like Hasan Minhaj and Roy Wood Jr., have been very good in the role, leading fans to think that one of them would be made the next host — but shockingly, after almost a year, no new host has been named.

What's the hold-up? People surely want the job. This indecision makes The Daily Show look weak, as if they're the ugly unwanted stepchild. They are left rudderless and without a voice. Many viewers don't watch a late-night show for the name. They watch because they love Stephen Colbert's monologues, Seth Meyers' "A Closer Look" segments, or how John Oliver digs deep into the issues. On The Daily Show, the voice changes every week. That doesn't build an audience, it only fractures it.

Roy Wood Jr. Has Left 'The Daily Show'

Image via Comedy Central

Minhaj and Wood Jr. seemed like the most likely candidates to succeed Trevor Noah, and either choice made perfect sense on multiple levels. One was the basic optics. Late night is ruled by white guys. Minhaj's parents are Indian Muslims and Wood is a Black man. While that matters, they were more than a visual. Both men are extremely talented. They both had many years of experience as Daily Show correspondents, and Minhaj even once had his own weekly political comedy show, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, on Netflix. Both have been guest hosts during this trying year and in their limited time sitting in the host's seat, they've shined. There was not one ounce of nervousness or awkwardness. The show flowed with them at the helm. They carried on the legacy without feeling like a clone of Stewart or Noah. Instead, their own voices made The Daily Show feel fresh yet familiar still.

Then two major things happened. First, came the recent controversy with Hasan Minhaj. He looked to be the front-runner for the job, one that he wanted, but then there was a major article about him last month in The New Yorker, which didn't make Minhaj look good at all. The article revealed that Minhaj had lied about many stories used in his comedy. At first glance, this doesn't seem like a big deal. Don't all comedians exaggerate for effect? What Minhaj was doing was different, however. He was making up stories about racism and Islamophobia he experienced and calling it "emotional truth." People believed his stories, but it turns out many hadn't happened the way Minhaj described them. Many saw this as a betrayal of trust, and it looks to have ruined his chances at hosting The Daily Show.

If that wasn't bad enough, this month Roy Wood Jr. announced that he was leaving The Daily Show after eight years. There was no controversy in his leaving. Instead, Wood left because he was sick of waiting for a better opportunity. Since he was never offered the host role, he saw it as time to move on, telling NPR, "I can't come up with Plan B is while still working with Plan A. The job of correspondent... it's not really one where you can juggle multiple things. [And] I think eight years is a good run... [They're] not going to give me the job just to keep me."

'The Daily Show' Needs to Find a Way to Set Itself Apart

Image via Comedy Central

It's shocking that The Daily Show would let a talent like Roy Wood Jr. go. He has the experience and the talent, he wants to be the host, yet he was passed up. Wood did tell NPR he wouldn't rule out taking the hosting job if it was offered, but he added, "The next question becomes, 'What does The Daily Show look like in 2024? And what does late night look like in 2024?'"

This is where The Daily Show really suffers. When helmed by Jon Stewart, it was unique. There was nothing else like it on television. On network TV, David Letterman and Jay Leno might have covered politics a little bit in the monologue like every other host had done going back to Johnny Carson and before, but for the most part, they were an escape from the day's events. It was Stewart who covered the serious stuff with a comedic spin. Then came Donald Trump. He was comedy and ratings gold. Suddenly every host was making every bit about him. Every show was now like The Daily Show. Comedy Central's giant didn't take this and try to evolve and set themselves apart. Instead, it stayed the same, doing a monologue, a piece with a correspondent, and a celebrity interview. There were laughs to be found, sure, but nothing all that fascinating.

Today, it takes more than ratings to set yourself apart. Going viral is what's big now, that moment that gets shared on social media and YouTube, and gets people to tune in. The Daily Show can't do that now with its usual bland, repetitive format. They need to do something different. John Oliver knew that. He was perfect as Stewart's fill-in for The Daily Show a decade ago, but when Last Week Tonight started it was something different. There was a short monologue, but then the next 20–30 minutes went in-depth on just one subject, without some celebrity interview to promote someone's latest movie.

It's time for The Daily Show to get back to its roots. The talent and drive are there. Just look at what Jordan Klepper is doing with his segments where he goes out on the street and confronts Trump supporters. Those bits go viral and get the biggest views. That doesn't mean that The Daily Show needs to only lean into those segments, but they need to find a way to get back to the passionate voice they had under Stewart, and not just the usual in-studio bits. Confront power and lies like Stewart and his correspondents did face-to-face, and do it with a permanent host already! If The Daily Show keeps doing the same old thing with a disjointed voice, more correspondents and viewers will leave until there's nothing left.