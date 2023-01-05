In the wake of Trevor Noah's departure from The Daily Show in December, Comedy Central has announced the schedule for the guest hosts who will steer the show until a permanent replacement is named. Comedy veterans Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler, and Sarah Silverman will each host the show for a week, starting later this month.

New episodes of The Daily Show will begin airing on January 17; Jones will be the first guest host, hosting until January 19. Skyes will host from January 23-26, Hughley from January 30 to February 2, Handler from February 6-9, and Silverman from February 13-16. Following this lineup, Comedy Central also announced that Al Franken, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, Kal Penn, and Marlon Wayans will be guest-hosting; their dates are forthcoming.

All of the guest hosts have extensive comedy backgrounds. Formerly a standout cast member of Saturday Night Live, Jones starred in 2016's Ghostbusters reboot and currently hosts the game show Supermarket Sweep. Sykes is a standup comedy veteran, hosted her own talk show on Fox, and co-hosted the 2022 Oscars. Hughley starred on the sitcom The Hughleys, and anchored a news show on CNN, Breaking the News. Handler hosted her own late-night talk show, Chelsea Lately, on E! from 2007 to 2014, and starred in another talk show, Chelsea, on Netflix. Silverman starred on The Sarah Silverman Program on Comedy Central, and hosted the late-night talk show I Love You, America on Hulu. Franken had a long association with SNL before getting into politics himself, serving as Senator from Minnesota from 2008 to 2018, when he resigned after allegations of sexual misconduct.

Leguizamo is a familiar presence on the stage and screen, recently starring in Encanto, Violent Night, and The Menu. Minhaj is the only announced guest host to have previously been a correspondent on The Daily Show; he also hosted the political comedy show Patriot Act on Netflix for six seasons. Penn is best known as Kumar from the Harold and Kumar comedies; he left Hollywood for a time to serve in Barack Obama's administration. A member of the illustrious Wayans family, Marlon Wayans starred in In Living Color and The Wayans Bros. before starring and directing in a number of comedies, including A Haunted House and Fifty Shades of Black.

Now Comedy Central's longest-running show, The Daily Show originally launched in 1996 as a vehicle for comedian Craig Kilborn; when he moved on to host CBS's Late Late Show in 1998, Jon Stewart took over the show, and steered it in a more political direction, becoming a popular voice of dissent during the George W. Bush Administration. Stewart left the show in 2015 and was succeeded by Noah. Noah announced his own departure late last year; his final episode aired on December 8.

Comedy Central has yet to name a new permanent host for The Daily Show. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.