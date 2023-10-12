With the WGA strike over, The Daily Show is back — but it still hasn't announced a permanent host. Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Michelle Wolf, and Desus Nice are all among the guests hosts who will occupy the anchor desk this fall. Comedy Central has announced the upcoming lineup of guest hosts who will temporarily helm the venerable comedy news show through November.

Current Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta will host from October 16-19, followed by Desus Nice, formerly of talk show Desus and Mero, from October 23-26, with outspoken radio host Charlamagne tha God to close out the month, hosting from October 30 to November 2. The show will then bring back a pair of comedians who guest-hosted prior to the WGA strike; Sarah Silverman, from November 6-9, and Leslie Jones, from November 13-16. November 20-22 will see a "News Team Takeover", presumably an ensemble effort from the show's correspondents, to be followed by former Daily Show contributor and 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner host Michelle Wolf. Any of them, or none of them, could be the next permanent host of The Daily Show, which Comedy Central has yet to announce.

Who Will Permanently Host 'The Daily Show'?

Image via Comedy Central

Originally hosted by Craig Kilborn when it first aired in 1996, The Daily Show reached new heights when Jon Stewart took over the program in 1999 and steered it towards political commentary. When Stewart retired from the program in 2015, the transition to Trevor Noah as host was fairly seamless. However, with Noah's unexpected departure in 2022, the search for a successor has been fraught. Former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj was believed to be their heir apparent, but a profile in The New Yorker cast an unflattering light on falsehoods made in Minhaj's standup routine, damaging his candidacy. Recently, longtime correspondent Roy Wood Jr., another possible candidate for host, left the program, not wanting to wait "for someone else to take the top job."

The Daily Show will return on October 16 with Michael Kosta as guest host. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.