This past October, fans were heartbroken to learn that The Daily Show host Trevor Noah would be leaving the program. Since the news broke, it has been huge question of who will replace the host, and it seems the question will go unanswered a little longer. Deadline has revealed that before a new host takes over, the late-night satirical news show will see a series of guest hosts take over.

Noah’s last episode is set to air this Thursday, December 8 with the show then going on hiatus until January 17. Many fans were hoping the new host would be announced before Noah left. In fact, Noah was announced months before the final episode of his predecessor Jon Stewart. But it seems producers are taking their time to make sure they find the right person. The list of guest hosts will include Chelsea Handler, Kal Penn, Al Franken, and Sarah Silverman. Rolling Stone also revealed Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, John Leguizamo, Hasan Minhaj, and Marlon Wayans.

Handler is a great choice to guest host, as she is no stranger to the late-night hosting game. She has hosted two shows of her own, Chelsea Lately on E! and Chelsea on Netflix. She also has guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live multiple times. Penn is an actor most probably recognize from shows like House and movies like Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, but he also hosted his own late-night show for a moment, Kal Penn Approves This Message. Like Handler and Penn, Minhaj also hosted his own show, Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj.

Franken is also a perfect guest host for a show like The Daily Show as he is both a former United States senator and one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live. Silverman is best known for her stand-up work and films like Wreck-It Ralph, but she also has a lot of hosting experience as well. She hosted her own show, I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman on Hulu, and has guest hosted many shows, like Ellen and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Jones herself is also no stranger to performing live, as she has multiple seasons as a cast member on Saturday Night Live under her belt.

The understanding at this time is that each will guest host for about a week but are not being considered for the full-time hosting gig. Current reports are saying the producers are looking at those who worked as correspondents under Noah to take the gig. Some are also saying the show is considering adding another chair behind the desk. Expanding the show from just one host to a pair, or maybe even a trio.

