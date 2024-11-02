After a celebrated return to The Daily Show earlier this year, Jon Stewart is not quite ready to say goodbye again. This week, Comedy Central confirmed that the host and comedian is extending his new stint at the helm of the satire news show until the very end of 2025. Stewart will continue to serve as executive producer for the show, and he'll keep returning every Monday to provide the audience with news related to politics and other divisive themes.

The deal means that Stewart will be there to provide his input during the first year of whoever is elected president this November. Additionally, The Daily Show’s regular correspondents Ronny Chieng, Jordan Klepper, Michael Kosta and Desi Lydic are also slated to continue rotating their hosting duties on Tuesdays through Thursdays. So, to put it simply, the team will remain as it is until the end of 2025 and this is excellent news for fans who love the current set-up of the show.

Stewart himself celebrated his return and joked that once a week is still too much: "I was really hoping they’d allow me to do every other Monday, but I’ll just have to suck it up.” In an official statement, Paramount Global Co-CEO and president/CEO of Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy praised the returning host's work through the election period and beyond:

“Jon’s incisive intellect and sharp wit make him one of the most important voices in political and cultural commentary today. His ability to cut through the noise and deliver clear-eyed insights is exactly what we need, which is why we are thrilled to have him leading 'The Daily Show' for another year.”

Jon Stewart's Return Was a Win For Comedy Central

Image via Comedy Central

Stewart returned to host The Daily Show in 2023 after an eight-year absence. This happened after former host Trevor Noah announced his departure. Ironically, Noah had filled in for Stewart after the long-running host decided to leave in 2015. Before his exit and return, Stewart hosted The Daily Show for sixteen years, which made the news satire show directly associated to his name for many years.

The decision to bring Stewart back was a pretty good one: the ratings of The Daily Show reached some heights that it was struggling to hit in past years, and audience has been sticking with it week to week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show has kept an average of 546,000 viewers per episode, and this also informs why Comedy Central is reluctant to let Stewart go again.

Jon Stewart-hosted episodes of The Daily Show air on Mondays.