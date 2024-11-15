When The Daily Show rose to prominence, the late-night political and news satire program changed the way people consumed the news. Not only were they able to educate themselves on the current political landscape, both domestic and foreign, but they were also entertained simultaneously. Like many late-night series, The Daily Show has had a change of guards that has given the series its own flair each time. But no one has done it quite like Jon Stewart.

Jon Stewart was at the helm of The Daily Show between 1999 and 2015, taking over for original host Craig Kilborn. Following Stewart's departure, Trevor Noah took over, once again altering the show in a refreshing direction. Yet, when he announced his own departure, The Daily Show was put in a bizarre hosting limbo. Between multiple guest hosts and supporting players occupying the hosting chair, and a potential replacement losing the gig, the series never landed on a permanent fixture. So, The Daily Show invited Jon Stewart back for a temporary weekly stint that was set to expire at the close of the election. Only it's been extended. So why not just give Jon Stewart the show completely?

Jon Stewart Is 'The Daily Show'

Jon Stewart moved on from The Daily Show and attempted to capture his old audience through a new platform. He scored a deal with HBO and, when that ended, moved over to Apple TV+ where he presented The Problem with Jon Stewart. His new endeavors weren't the same as The Daily Show. And they weren't meant to be. But in 2024, his voice was necessary. Even though he battled Apple TV+, which "didn't align" with Stewart's "aims." On The Problem with Jon Stewart, creative differences and the inability to speak freely caused Stewart to be unable to present his show without a corporate stronghold. The host had been away from the program that made him a household name for about a decade before he decided to make a triumphant return. Just prior to returning to The Daily Show desk, Jon Stewart told the CBS Morning Show that a major factor regarding his return to the show was that he wanted to have a platform during the election. And thus, he returned for a weekly stint on the hit Comedy Central series.

As The Nation wrote as their logline prior to the election, "Before he left his post at The Daily Show, Stewart was America’s voice of reason. Times have changed. Has he?" During his time away, Stewart continued to hold strong as the person people relied on. Jon Stewart has had his moments, but he knows the right tone of The Daily Show. He knows what viewers want and expect. And, in a way, they feel comfortable when he's present. They tune in for him. Following the election, Stewart reassured viewers. He said in the broadcast, "I promise this is not the end." It was a statement that was twofold. Not just for the state of democracy and the country, but for his time on The Daily Show. Prior to the election, Stewart extended his stay on The Daily Show through 2025, proving that he is The Daily Show.

Does Jon Stewart Even Want the Gig?

With Jon Stewart on The Daily Show, his coverage of the Presidential elections every four years was known as "Indecision" [insert year here]. Is there an indecision in his decision to be the full-time host of The Daily Show? Thanks to his partial return to The Daily Show, Stewart racked up another Primetime Emmy victory for Outstanding Talk Show. While he did share the honor with the rest of the outstanding seat fillers, The Daily Show with Jon Stewart has been reinvigorated. In his victory speech, he alluded to being very happy at the post, but there are likely other projects and opportunities preventing him from being the full-time host. Think of it as the equivalent of Rachel Maddow's decision to take a partial step back from her MSNBC show. Viewers rely on her presence, but her desire and passion for other equally important projects hold more weight than sharing the news on a nightly basis.

If ratings and reviews could talk, when Jon Stewart first returned, he was applauded for his exemplary, smooth transition. NPR called him "the GOAT of late night satire," stating that it's like he never left. Variety appreciated his self-deprecating approach. And the viewers stuck around. His ratings remained high months after his initial return. But there is more to Jon Stewart beyond The Daily Show. Whether it's stand-up gigs or his podcast, The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart, there's more Jon Stewart to go around. He's a steadfast weekly host. He has a brilliant lineup of a roster of rotating anchors to fill his absence; Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, Michael Kosta, and Jordan Klepper are more than capable of handling The Daily Show — they're just no Jon Stewart. Chris McCarthy, co-CEO of Paramount Global stated, “Jon’s incisive intellect and sharp wit make him one of the most important voices in political and cultural commentary today."

Viewers need Jon Stewart more than he needs The Daily Show. However, Jon Stewart knows why this statement is crucial. And for that, he deserves the whole show. In a time when many are fearful of what may come next, having something reliable is a comfort when dealing with the unknown. Whether it's the nostalgia of remembering a time when Stewart reigned in his original run or feeling safe watching the comedian bring a lightness through the darkness, Jon Stewart is and has always been the right person to sit behind that desk.

The Daily Show airs weeknights on Comedy Central in the U.S. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

