The Big Picture The Daily Show claims AI is causing concerns about authenticity and its misuse.

Jon Stewart criticizes the AI hype, citing instances where it has fallen short of promises and has actively misled people.

Guest speaker Lina Khan reveals concerns over Big Tech using AI to gain market advantage, highlighting the need for antitrust scrutiny.

At this point, everyone who uses social media on a daily basis knows that AI is becoming more and more of an issue. And The Daily Show is not particularly happy about it. Not because AI can’t be an asset, but rather because, the way it’s been presented to us so far doesn’t make Jon Stewart very optimistic about the future. On last Monday’s episode, the host decided to show some harrowing footage that other networks refused to air and took a deep dive into Antitrust Lawsuits & AI Oversight with a specialist.

The thing about the image that networks like MSNBC didn’t want to show is that it featured President Joe Biden in a pretty vulnerable position. Stewart made the case that the image was very obviously not Biden. However, what likely gave broadcasters pause was the fact that it was shared by Donald Trump on Truth Social. The AI-generated image showed Biden bound with ropes and on the back of a truck.

As ridiculous as it was, the image served as a segue for Stewart to talk about what’s going on with AI. What angered him about it this week was that Google CEO Sundar Pichai referred to it as the next big discovery of humanity, even better than fire and electricity. However, for quite a while now, AI has been advertised as something that could improve our collective quality of life — while it has mostly been used for nefarious purposes, cutting out artists to create text, images, and terrifying deepfake videos.

How Can You Fight Monopoly?

In order to take an even deeper dive into whatever’s fake about AI promises and what this entails, Stewart invited Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan – she’s participated in David vs. Goliath trials against industry giants like Amazon and Facebook. The point of some of those lawsuits is to prove that certain companies earned their status through illegal practices and by violating antitrust laws.

It circles back to AI: Khan reveals that one of their points of research is to discover if Big Tech companies are using artificial intelligence to get some sort of advantage or special privilege on the market. And the collateral effects add up, from baby formula shortages to airplanes falling apart in the sky. The issue is that trying to prevent companies from having such wide-reaching arms dates as far back as the Industrial Revolution, and none of them will accept AI oversight quietly and without pushback.

You can watch the full interview with Lina Khan below:

The Daily Show A comedy news show featuring humorous takes on top stories. Release Date July 22, 1996 Creator Madeleine Smithberg, Lizz Winstead Cast Jon Stewart , john oliver , Lewis Black , Desi Lydic , Jordan Klepper , Ronny Chieng , Roy Wood Jr. Main Genre Comedy Seasons 28 Studio Comedy Central

Watch on Comedy Central