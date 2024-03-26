The Big Picture The Daily Show dissects former President Trump's significant reduction of a civil fraud bond from $454 million to $175 million.

Trump defender Kevin O'Leary argued the fraud case is "victimless," claiming it's a common practice among real estate developers.

Jon Stewart interviewed musician Gary Clark Jr., who discussed Stevie Wonder's influence on his new album JPEG Raw.

We all knew there was no way around Donald Trump in 2024, but it seems like The Daily Show will certainly find creative ways to approach any topic involving the former President. This time, Jon Stewart pointed out the fact that Trump took to social media to celebrate a victory... in his own golf tournament. Of course, that was only the introduction to a much more serious subject. Or at least it was a serious subject before its plot twist.

Unfortunately for us, the plot twist was not that Stewart had two minutes of jokes about Trump's ass to deliver. The host made the case that the joke is actually on us, because the former The Apprentice host managed to drastically reduce a fine he was supposed to pay. In his civil fraud case hearing, during which he was sentenced to pay a $454 million bond, Trump's lawyers managed to not only negotiate that down to $175 million, but also get an extended deadline to come up with the money to pay it.

The thing about the bond is that Trump defenders are contesting it under the argument that the fraud case is "a victimless crime." Stewart emphasizes that, for decades, Trump inflated the value of his assets whenever he needed to get loans and then undervalued those same assets when the time came to pay taxes. Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary went as far as stating that Trump's crimes are also committed by "every real estate developer everywhere on Earth in every city." So, as Stewart points out... does that make it legal? You can watch the main segment below and draw some conclusions:

Gary Clark Jr. Takes Over 'The Daily Show'

For his interview segment, The Daily Show decided to let Trump go and shift gears a bit. Stewart received musician Gary Clark Jr. to have a conversation about his new album JPEG Raw. The blues guitarist and singer had a lot to say about his inspirations and the contributions that musical legend Stevie Wonder made to his album.

Wonder has been an important figure for pop culture in 2024: Aside from the Clark Jr. collaboration, he was also one of the subjects from the Netflix documentary The Greatest Night In Pop, which broke down the creation of hit song "We Are The World."

You can check out the full interview segment with Gary Clark Jr. — and his live performance — below: