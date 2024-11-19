Long before "fake news" became a phrase some people used to dismiss anything they disagreed with, fake news was what made The Daily Show so popular. Although The Daily Show originally began in 1996 with Craig Kilborn in the host's chair, it was when Jon Stewart took over in 1999 that the Comedy Central series really took off. The Daily Show may have considered itself fake news, but it was the exact opposite. Under Stewart, the show gave us the real news in a comedic format while also seriously holding the rich and powerful accountable, no matter their political party.

Jon Stewart stepped away from The Daily Show in 2015 just as U.S. politics got even more wild with the Donald Trump era, but it kept moving along thanks to its new host, Trevor Noah. He wasn't as great as Stewart, and ratings dipped a bit, but his youth and Black South African perspective gave The Daily Show a fresh new voice. Sadly, though, Noah then stepped down in 2022. As correspondents and various celebrities guest hosted, fans wondered who would be Noah's successor. As it turned out, no one was. The Daily Show became a mess that was quickly left behind, only to return when Jon Stewart returned earlier this year. He's now the host once a week, but he's not the only thing that has made The Daily Show must-see TV once more.

'The Daily Show' Lost Its Voice After Trevor Noah's Departure

Political comedy badly missed Jon Stewart when he left The Daily Show right when we needed him the most, but thankfully, there were others to pick up his mantle. Late night TV has turned into clones of The Daily Show, from Jon Oliver's Emmy winning Last Week Tonight, to network standards such as The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Late Night with Seth Meyers. If you needed the overwhelming news of the world filtered through laughs, you could find it anywhere, but The Daily Show was still going strong with Trevor Noah. Unlike Stewart, who could be more angry, Noah often sought a more positive approach with a smile on his face. Hope was his message, but the message came to an end when Noah announced his departure in 2022.

It hurt to see such a talented comedian leave in his prime (Noah wasn't even 40 yet), but it set up a change where a new host would be brought in to keep The Daily Show going strong. Weirdly, that is not what happened. As the search began, there were a series of weekly guest hosts, from its correspondents, to outside celebrities like Leslie Jones, Sarah Silverman, and Charlamagne the God. Some were good, some not so much, but as the weeks went on with no announcements, The Daily Show began to lose its voice. The guest hosts often felt like actors reading a teleprompter putting on a show rather than being some insightful look into the news.

Weeks turned into months, still with no new host. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr., who had been with The Daily Show since 2015, decided to quit in 2023 once he realized he was never getting the gig. For a time, it looked like former correspondent Hasan Minhaj was going to be hired for the coveted spot, until an article in The New Yorker accusing him of making up stories for his comedy act took him down. The Daily Show had become an absolute mess with a voice so fractured that it was no longer being heard.

Jon Stewart Shockingly Returned to 'The Daily Show'

After over a year of this mess, then came a shocker when it was revealed that Jon Stewart himself was returning to The Daily Show in February 2024. However, he wouldn't be the host every night, but on Mondays, while the search continued for a full-time host for the future. With Stewart also being an executive producer, his return brought The Daily Show the attention it had lost. 1.9 million viewers tuned in on Paramount's various platforms to watch his big comeback, with 930,000 of those views coming from Comedy Central. The week after, 1.3 million people watched on Comedy Central, making it the largest audience since Stewart's final show in 2015.

It was the perfect time for Jon Stewart's voice to return to our TVs, as the 2024 election, then between President Joe Biden and former President Trump, was heating up. Stewart was there, like he had been for so long before, to talk us through it all, from Biden's disastrous debate performance, his decision not to seek re-election, Trump's assassination attempt, and the debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. Another host could have covered these moments too, but with how big they were, Stewart's history of covering politics for sixteen years during the Bush and Obama eras added that gravitas that made people want to watch. The Daily Show had its biggest ratings in seven years for the Trump and Harris debate, and its post-election special garnered ratings that were 275% more than an average episode. The Daily Show is back.

Focusing On Its Talented Correspondents Has Saved 'The Daily Show'

Ratings have continued to stay strong for The Daily Show, proof not only that audiences weren't only tuning in out of curiosity, but that they liked what they were seeing and wanted more. A lot of that credit goes to Jon Stewart, who hasn't lost a step, but he's only the host one day a week. His success has led to a new contract that will see him continue as a once-a-week host through December 2025, but what about looking for a new full-time host in the meantime? That's no longer happening. Instead, The Daily Show, seeing that what they're doing now is working, has decided not to mess with the formula, and will continue using its correspondents as hosts on the remaining days of the week.

Being a correspondent for The Daily Show was once a highly coveted gig, on par with being a Saturday Night Live cast member. Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell, Jon Oliver, and Ed Helms, among others, have their days on The Daily Show to thank for where they are now. Their replacements might have been talented, but they didn't become household names. That is changing. Jordan Klepper, Desi Lydic, Ronny Chieng, and Michael Kosta have all been with The Daily Show for years and are arguably as important to its success as Stewart. They were what kept it afloat during the rough days of inconsistent celebrity guest hosts, and they are now what keeps it going when Stewart's not there.

The Daily Show is no longer just about one voice, or a group of disjointed ones. It doesn't need to depend on only Stewart. What was its weakness last year has now become its best attribute. Having multiple voices throughout the week has kept things fresh and intriguing. On Mondays, you'll get the guy who gives you the perspective of a Jewish man with more experience. With Desi Lydic, you get to hear from a woman's point-of-view. Ronnie Chieng brings the point-of-view of a guy who grew up in Singapore. And yeah, the other white guys are there too, in the snarky Michael Kosta, and Jordan Klepper, who has often gone viral for not being afraid to confront Trump supporters at his rallies. The voices are all different, but the message is clear: The Daily Show is here to stay. Hopefully they all are too. The Daily Show airs weeknights on Comedy Central and is available to watch on Paramount+.

