The Big Picture U.S. involvement in Middle East conflicts continues to escalate.

It’s a little too surreal that we’re living in an era in which the words “World War III” have been uttered, and they don't sound like something unlikely. So, it’s important to have programs like The Daily Show to help us decompress and take a closer look at the irony of some situations. In the latest episode, Jon Stewart digs into the ongoing Middle East conflict, Donald Trump and… Jesus?

The somewhat relieving news is that the latest World War III scare has de-escalated somewhat. The Iranian bombs aimed across the Middle East sky as a response to Israel's actions in Palestine were almost entirely shot down. But, of course, this doesn’t mean that a message wasn't heard loud and clear. Stewart delivers some dark irony suggesting that the U.S. didn’t mean for this conflict to happen when they invaded Iraq and surrounding territories for their oil.

Meanwhile, we’re having to deal with two sides of Trump. The Presidential candidate who says immensely philosophical things such as “Gettysburg. Wow.” and the hush money tversion of Trump, who falls asleep and drools during a trial. One of them will survive, and if it’s up to Trump supporters he will go down in History as either a modern-day Nelson Mandela or Jesus Christ. Which leader is a closer match? The Daily Show made sure we could compare them in a faux Trump supporter debate that you can watch below:

Team America: World Police and Its Copycats

In the interview segment, Stewart welcomed David E. Sanger. The author and journalist is promoting his new book New Cold Wars. The book chronicles how the U.S. dropped the ball in the aftermath of the fall of the Soviet Union in the sense that the country expected China and Russia to comply with whatever demands the U.S. made in the following years. Most of all, U.S. Presidents underestimated Vladimir Putin’s decision-making process and how he sees himself.

At the same time, Stewart underscores that the U.S. has invaded more countries than Russia and China combined. So if the U.S. behaves like the world police, how can the nation act surprised when other countries decide to do this as well? Sanger also mentions the awkward position that the U.S. has put itself in — both providing aid and the arms that are being dropped in Gaza. That’s where the “new cold war” theme originates from because countries like the U.S. and China are both partners and enemies at the same time.

You can watch the full interview segment below and watch the full episode on Paramount+.

