The Big Picture Trump violated his gag order in the hush money trial ten times and has been warned of jail time on the eleventh attempt.

Trump is seeking a VP for his Presidential run, with numerous contenders under scrutiny.

Kristi Noem, a potential VP candidate, faced backlash for shooting a puppy, but she stood behind her decision.

As we can all imagine, the Donald Trump hush money trial would put the Presidential candidate in the spotlight one way or another. This week — the third in the trial — Trump was called out for violating his gag order about the trial no less than ten times. Trump was told that if he did that for the eleventh time, he might start facing the possibility of jail time. The Daily Show could have a whole segment based on the leniency Trump is getting, but substitute host Jordan Klepper had a lot more to discuss inside the Trump-verse.

In the Presidential race area of Trump's life, the former President is now looking for someone to be his VP if he gets elected. As Klepper stressed, the sheer amount of VP wannabes is enough for a whole show about them, not to mention Trump's comments about the politicians. But The Daily Show singled out two emblematic moments that showcase the kind of people who want to run the country.

The first of them was South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. During a live interview on NBC News, the Senator was asked the question that, for most people, would require a simple yes or no response. Will he accept the election results if the votes are counted and Trump doesn't get elected in November? Klepper states jokingly that this was way too much of a trick question, which is the only reason why Scott would refuse to answer it multiple times.

Kristi Noem: Killing Puppies, Saving America​​​​​

But that's not all. Another VP candidate made headlines due to the content of her book. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is considered one of the frontrunners for the position, but a certain segment of her autobiography might hurt her during the campaign. In the book, titled No Going Back, Noem writes that she shot and killed a 14-month-old puppy for bad behavior after calling the dog "less than worthless." The Governor stood behind her decision despite the backlash and insinuated that Joe Biden's dog Commander should also be put down.

In the interview segment, Klepper welcomed author Jonathan Haidt, author of the best-selling book The Anxious Generation. In it, the author analyzes what events prompted Millennials and Gen Z to be anxiety-ridden. Haid connects it to the "phone-based childhood," which according to him, impairs the development of the brain of kids and adolescents. You can watch the full interview segment below:

The Daily Show is available to watch on Comedy Central.

