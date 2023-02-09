Comedy Central has officially set the lineup of guest hosts for the next several weeks of The Daily Show. Starting on February 27, comedian Hasan Minhaj will take the desk formerly held by host Trevor Noah for the week followed by Marlon Wayans on the week of March 6, Kal Penn on the week of March 13, Al Franken on the week of March 20, and John Leguizamo on March 27. They'll follow current guest host Chelsea Handler who has control of the desk through February 9 and Sarah Silverman who is set to host starting on February 13.

Altogether, it's another strong group of celebrities brought in to fill the vacancy left by Noah until a permanent host can be found. Minhaj is an especially fitting host considering he's a former Daily Show correspondent with his own issue-driven comedy Patriot Act and experience writing for the 2017 White House Correspondence Association Dinner. The same goes for Penn, who is a former White House staffer under President Barack Obama and is known for the Harold & Kumar films, House, and his co-created comedy Sunnyside among other things. Wayans, meanwhile, has a ton of comedic experience, and next has Ben Affleck's Nike drama Air on the docket. The much-loved Leguizamo has also been on fire lately with turns in the David Harbour-led Violent Night and the Anya Taylor-Joy starrer The Menu.

Franken brings arguably the most political experience of the guest hosts yet as a former senator with a background as an SNL writer and political media personality. He also got the opportunity to host Jimmy Kimmel Live! last August as one of many guest hosts. This will be the latest move in his return to the public eye after his controversial resignation from the senate for sexual misconduct allegations.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Leslie Jones' Guest Hosting Gig on 'The Daily Show' Should Be Permanent

The Daily Show Is Still on the Hunt for the Perfect Host

In terms of a permanent successor to Noah, however, The Daily Show seems no closer to finding an answer. Noah left the show back on December 8 and control of the show has been left up to stars ever since. Comedy Central is reportedly keeping an open mind in their search, shooting for a permanent replacement by the time fall 2023 rolls around. The network is also considering getting creative with its guests until then, opening the floor to hosting duos and trios.

Handler seems like a strong candidate to take the reins going forward. During an episode of The Daily Beast's The Last Laugh podcast, the longtime Chelsea Lately host spoke about wanting to take the desk permanently. She has plenty of experience between her own shows, a guest hosting gig on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and strong comedic chops, but she was also previously floated to replace the legendary David Letterman.

More details on correspondents and future guests will be announced at a later date. In the meantime, check out Handler's recent comedian roundtable on the show below.