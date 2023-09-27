The Big Picture The Daily Show will resume on October 16 with guest hosts until a new permanent host is announced in 2024.

The show previously had a variety of guest hosts, including comedians, actors, and political figures.

Comedy Central is still searching for a new host and has considered Hasan Minhaj, but recent controversies may have changed their plans.

The writers strike is finally over and talk shows all over television are setting their returns already. Comedy Central's own signature news correspondence show, The Daily Show, has also set the date for when viewers will get to return to the news desk. Starting on Monday, October 16, the series will resume with a new slate of All-Star guest hosts taking over throughout the remainder of 2023. A new permanent host will finally take over for the departed Trevor Noah in 2024.

Before the strikes began, The Daily Show pulled in a murderer's row of hosts to take over the news desk for a week at a time. Among them were other comedians and actors like Sarah Silverman, Leslie Jones, Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, John Leguizamo, and Marlon Wayans as well as personalities with previous political involvement like former Barack Obama staffer Kal Penn and former U.S. senator Al Franken. A few Daily Show correspondents even got their crack at hosting like Roy Wood Jr., Jordan Klepper, and Desi Lydic. Had the writer's strike not occurred, correspondent Dulcé Sloan, Charlamagne Tha God, and Michael Kosta were among the next in line.

The long-running show originally helmed by Craig Kilborn is now facing a period of uncertainty with no new permanent host set and guest hosts yet to be named. For years, the Emmy-winning series enjoyed unprecedented success under Jon Stewart with some incredible correspondents like Stephen Colbert, Samantha Bee, John Oliver, and Steve Carell among others. Noah succeeded Stewart in 2015 and kept everything running smoothly before announcing his departure late last year. There was hope that a solution for his replacement would be found swiftly.

The Search Is Still on to Find 'The Daily Show's New Host

So far, Comedy Central has yet to nail down a candidate for The Daily Show and reports say they're still casting a rather wide net. Hasan Minhaj has been seen as the frontrunner to take over the job as he was being considered for the position as recently as August. A new Variety report revealed, however, that they're now looking far beyond him for other solutions likely because of recent revelations Minhaj fabricated some of his supposedly autobiographical stories in his stand-up routines.

The Daily Show returns on October 16. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on who will be behind the desk going forward.