Last month, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah shocked fans when he announced on the show that he would be leaving after seven years. Now, it has been revealed when his final show will air and when the show will return with a yet-to-be-named new host. Noah will leave the show on Thursday, December 8 with a new host beginning Tuesday, January 17.

The Daily Show is a late-night and satirical news show that first aired on Comedy Central in 1996. It began with host Craig Kilborn, but many audiences likely remember the show’s second host more fondly, Jon Stewart. Stewart hosted the show from 1999 to 2015, when he decided to step away and Noah replaced him. The show typically features a satirical but in-depth and thoughtful reporting of a “main story,” interviews with special guests, and stories reported by correspondents, among other recurring segments. The show launched the career of many of its correspondents, with such alum as Steve Carell, Stephen Colbert, Michael Che, John Oliver, Samantha Bee, and many more. Noah actually started on the show as a correspondent before taking the hosting seat.

Noah is a South African-born stand-up comedian who began his career in 2002. Over the years in his home country, he rose in the ranks of the comedy world and hosted a number of shows before ever joining The Daily Show. Eventually, he relocated to the United States and was chosen to replace Stewart as host. In his time with the show, Noah has been nominated multiple times for a Primetime Emmy, and won in 2017 for “Outstanding Short Form Variety Series.” He has also appeared in movies like Black Panther and Coming 2 America and hosted the Grammy’s twice and the White House Correspondents Dinner in 2022.

When Noah made the announcement of his departure from the show, he explained that it was because of his desire to return to his love of stand-up and traveling the world. But he always loved hosting the show, he said:

“I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys. I’ve loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh even when the stories are particularly shitty on the worst days… I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie in the chocolate factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing I know, I was handed the keys. But I couldn’t have done it without you and I wouldn’t have wanted to do it without you.”

Noah’s final episode hosting The Daily Show will air on December 8, with a new host expected to be announced in the near future. Check out Noah’s full announcement about leaving below: