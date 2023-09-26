The Big Picture Charli and Dixie D'Amelio rose to social media stardom during the pandemic, but faced controversy over uncredited dances.

Being in the limelight has its challenges for the sisters, as they have to remember that everything they say and do is being filmed and judged.

Transitioning from social media to reality TV has both helped and hurt the D'Amelio sisters, as they navigate the vulnerability of sharing their lives on camera.

The D’Amelio Show is a documentary-style series following the sisters and their parents navigating life in the public eye as a family. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio both rose to social media stardom in the midst of TikTok’s meteoric rise during the pandemic. Charli began posting dance videos on TikTok in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, and quickly became the most followed personality on Tik Tok until Khaby Lame claimed the title.

Their careers have been tinged with controversy thanks to issues of a few of their dances being choreographed by other creators that went uncredited. Regardless of this, the sisters have persevered, creating their own careers to stand on and broadening their horizons to modeling, music, and more. Charli is the most recent winner of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, and her time involved with the show took a toll on the family that plays out in season three of The D’Amelio Show.

In a recent chat with Collider, the sisters dished on their claim to fame and the struggle of balancing life in the spotlight as the reality show gains even more traction in its third season.

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Dixie and Charli D’Amelio On Life Beyond the Publicity

Img via Hulu

These two sisters have unique challenges facing them in comparison to most girls their age. Dixie is 22 years old --- and Charli is 19. With both of them being in the early stages of adulthood, they both shared the good and bad aspects of being in the limelight. Dixie shared:

“I think what could be difficult for us is..qe get very comfortable with the people that we are with every day and who are in our house, so we are ourselves. And, I feel like sometimes when you get so comfortable, [and] you don't always have the smile on your face, or think [about] every single word you say, because there is someone filming in your bedroom. So, I think that's a hard struggle to remember. Like, people are gonna see this, and have opinions on you, so maybe don't be so relaxed all the time.”

Charli echoed her sentiments, stating:

“Yeah, I think there's times throughout filming when you really have to understand that there is a difference between just talking or saying something in the heat of the moment. The fact that this is going to come out however many months later and... Yeah, and I think it's just trying to understand that [fact], but also wanting to be as real as possible throughout the show. I think it's just figuring out that balance. That's a little bit difficult.”

The sisters’ swift rise to social media stardom has had its own ups and downs. They are both constantly being scrutinized by fans and non-fans alike, which is a lot of pressure for two young ladies. When asked about the transition from social media to reality TV, and if their social media experiences have helped or hurt that process.

Image via Hulu

Dixie said:

“I think[social media] helped because people found us on social media, [and now] want to see more into our lives. I think it probably hurt because we didn't know how much of our lives we were going to be putting out there. I mean, when we signed up for this, we were told it's a docuseries. And I think the first season was the most vulnerable [season for] all of us. And now it's a reality show. So, we just didn't know exactly what we were signing up for, but I think it's interesting. I feel like a lot of families are like, ‘Oh, we should have a reality show.’ And now we're doing it.”

Charli added:

“I definitely agree with everything that [Dixie] said. Obviously, we wouldn't have a show without social media. So that's how the connection was made, why anyone cared to see what we were doing in our day-to-day lives. And I think the only reason that it can hurt is having to relive all the stuff that we've already been through all over again, just because this is now going to be everyone else's first time seeing these situations happen.”

To hear more about the D’Amelio sister’s reality TV experiences, as well as more of the real-life rites of passage that they are and aren’t missing out on, check out their full interview with Collider above. All three seasons of The D’Amelio Show are currently streaming on Hulu.