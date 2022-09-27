The D’Amelio family is back for Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show, a reality series that takes you into the world of TikTok superstardom and the fame surrounding it. The new season follows sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio as they navigate life outside the realms of social media, exploring different opportunities such as music and dancing. Joined by their parents, Heidi and Marc D’Amelio, the family sticks together through thick and thin as they live their lives under the spotlight.

Here’s where you can catch The D’Amelio Show Season 2.

Image via Hulu

Related:6 Influencers That Took A Leap Into Acting

Who Are the D’Amelio Sisters?

Image via Hulu

Charli D’Amelio is a social media personality making up one-half of the D’Amelio sisters. Before her rise to TikTok fame, she was a trained competitive dancer for over 10 years. In 2019, Charli began posting content actively on TikTok, uploading dance videos on the platform, and gaining a massive following in the process. She was soon recognized as the most followed creator on TikTok until 2022. Besides social media, Charli made her acting debut by voice acting in StarDog and TurboCat. Besides The D’Amelio Show, Charli was a participant in the thirty-first season of Dancing with the Stars. She’s now branched out into the retail industry, launching a nail polish line, a clothing collection, a makeup line, and more.

Dixie Jane D’Amelio is Charli’s sister and also a well-known social media figure thanks to TikTok. With more than 55 million followers on the platform, she’s gone off to become the talk show host of the Youtube series The Early Late Night Show. Under HitCo Entertainment, she’s started to release her music, with songs like “One Whole Day” featuring Wiz Khalifa and Roommates, which was co-written by singer Demi Lovato. Outside of TikTok and music, Dixie has been in acting projects, including an appearance on the Brat TV series Attaway General. She’s also started a podcast called 2 Chix with her sister Charli under the Ramble Podcast Network.

When Does The D’Amelio Show Season 2 Premiere?

Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show is set to release on September 28, 2022, with two episodes. New episodes premiere weekly. We're yet to hear how many episodes the new season will have but Season 1 had eight episodes so it's possible that Season 2 will also have at least that many. Each episode of the series runs for approximately thirty minutes so if you'd like to catch up on Season 1, it shouldn't take you more than a few hours of easy binging.

Is The D’Amelio Show Streaming Online?

Yes! You can catch The D’Amelio Show Season 2 exclusively on Hulu. All episodes of Season 1 are already available on the service so if you'd like to rewatch the first season before the second, you might want to get your subscriptions ready.

Watch on Hulu

Can You Stream The D’Amelio Show Without Hulu?

Unfortunately, that wouldn’t be possible. To watch The D’Amelio Show, you will need to have a Hulu subscription. Hulu currently has four available plans to match your watching needs: Hulu ($6.99/month), Hulu No Ads ($12.99/month), Hulu + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($69.99/month), or Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV now with Disney+ and ESPN+ ($75.99/month). So if you are keen on watching this series, get yourself a subscription plan that works for you and start streaming!

Related:The Best Shows on Hulu Right Now

Is There a Trailer For The D’Amelio Show Season 2?

The trailer for Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show was released by Hulu on September 6, 2022. The clips show social media sensations and sisters Charli and Dixie D’Amelio back in full swing. Joining the girls are their parents, Heidi and Marc D'Amelio, who are more than ready to provide their daughters the support they need to navigate online stardom.

This season, Charli’s music dreams are about to come true with her upcoming album and a tour to boot. But Charli doesn't seem ready to tell her sister about her plans just yet, especially since music has always been Dixie's thing. And speaking of Dixie, the show follows her relationship with fellow TikTok personality Noah Beck, which is constantly under speculation by their fans and up for public scrutiny.

What Is The D’Amelio Show Season 2 About?

The official synopsis for Season 2 of The D’Amelio Show is as follows:

“From public relationships, to private struggles, to new pursuits, with millions watching their every move, each decision The D’Amelio family makes comes with unfathomable pressure and scrutiny, in an era when comments and opinions are hard to tune out. With their spectacular rise comes one-in-a-lifetime opportunities from business to personal relationships, but can they hold on to what matters most–staying together as a tight-knit family?”

Related:From '90 Day Fiancé' to 'The Bachelor': 10 Reality Dating Shows Ranked: Which One Has the Highest Success Rate?

Reality Shows Like The D’Amelio Show You Can Watch Now

Hype House: When you bring together some of the hottest social media stars in one L.A. mansion, you get the Hype House. The reality show offers a close-up look into a collective of teenage TikTok stars and their day-to-day lives as content creators. Featuring a diverse group of members with differing personalities, passions, and pursuits, there’s no such thing as an ordinary day at the Hype House.

Watch on Netflix

The Kardashians: Since their departure from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner family is back with their exclusive Hulu series The Kardashians. Featuring the same iconic family, the reality series gives us a behind-the-scenes look into what happens behind the headline, ranging from the pressures of running multiple billion-dollar businesses to falling in love in the spotlight.

Watch on Hulu

Selling Sunset: the series follows the Oppenheim Group, a high-end real estate brokerage firm who are at the top of the game in Los Angeles. Amidst the cutthroat competition, the realtors behind the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and Sunset Strip play just as hard as they work. With jaw-dropping mansions, high-energy romances, and explosive revelations, things get real personal within the professional realms of Selling Sunset.

Watch on Netflix