In the decades following the Second World War, a fear of nuclear war and a potential nuclear apocalypse had a firm grip on the world. This is reflected in the art of the 1950s, 1960s, and beyond, sometimes heavily portrayed and sometimes subtly. Some of the most famous films associated with nuclear anxiety include well-known titles like 1954’s Godzilla or Stanley Kubrick’s satirical Dr. Strangelove, released in 1964. In 1962, Hammer Film Productions, the iconic British purveyors of horror, science fiction, and fantasy, released The Damned, a lesser-known piece of science fiction directed by Joseph Losey and inspired by the nuclear anxiety of the time.

The film’s title alone reveals little, but by the time the credits roll, the name of this science-fiction horror feels viciously appropriate. The Damned tells the story of Joan, a young woman desperate to escape her possessive and rage-filled brother, along with Simon, a rich American who wants to help her, and a mysterious scientist and the schoolchildren he works with at a military-run facility, children with skin as cold as the dead. By the end, audiences may be hard-pressed to decide to whom the film’s title refers.

The Steady Dread of ‘The Damned’

The substance of The Damned’s narrative may hold less horror now than it did in 1962, but the film’s enduring effectiveness lies in its thematic structure. The through line reveals itself in the film’s opening moments: a beautiful young English woman, Joan, catches the eye of an American tourist, Simon, who asks to accompany her before he is attacked and mugged by a street gang. The gang’s leader is a violent and controlling man named King, the older brother of Joan. This is their scheme: Joan lures in potential victims for King and his followers, whether she likes it or not, participating under constant threats of violence from her brother. What first appears ordinary and inviting, a pleasant stroll with a friendly local, is the front for something sinister, violent, and unsettling.

Two seemingly disparate plot lines unfold in the first half of The Damned, and it is this thematic thread that steadily pulls the stories together. Simon and Joan work to escape the threat of King and the other gang members, all while a scientist, Bernard, works with children at a mysterious nearby facility. “If I were to tell you even a little bit about what you call ‘my secrets,’” Bernard says, “I might be condemning you to death.” The truth of his work is unraveled much more slowly, but it mirrors the opening moments of the film in its tone and themes. Joan’s inviting gaze was the prelude to violence, and the seemingly peaceful and structured lives of these mysterious children hide something even more threatening, as Joan, Simon, and King discover as the stories converge.

The Most Important Character in ‘The Damned’