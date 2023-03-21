Merely a day after it was announced that Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert would direct an episode of the upcoming Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew, the filmmakers explained why they decided to join the project. After sweeping the Academy Awards ceremony with their film, Everything Everywhere All at Once, the Daniels are heading to the galaxy far, far away. During a social media post to his Instagram story (via Entertainment Weekly), Kwan revealed the reasons behind them being attached to the show, explaining that Jon Watts invited them to work on Skeleton Crew before their beloved multiversal adventure even hit theaters:

"Don't worry. We aren't working on a whole series, we guest directed one episod. Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while ago (before EEAAO even came out). We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, (...) so it was an easy yes."

The comment responds to fans of the Daniels who were concerned about the filmmakers being too occupied with a big franchise right after winning their Academy Awards. There's a precedent for a situation of this sort, as Taika Waititi worked on two Thor movies for a long time after finding success with his smaller-scale, independent work. The Daniels were quick to reassure their followers that they would only be directing an episode of the Star Wars spin-off, and that they would start working on a brand-new, original movie, as soon as they could.

Watts is also no stranger to handling big productions, as the director was in charge of the Spider-Man trilogy for Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios. The latest installment in the series, Spider-Man: No Way Home, was an enormous success at the box office, becoming the first movie to earn over a billion dollars after the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily shut down the industry. His years dedicated to Marvel were enough reason for fans to get excited when he was announced as the showrunner for Skeleton Crew, when the show was publicly presented for the first time at last year's Star Wars Celebration.

What Will Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Be About?

While the premise of Skeleton Crew is hidden inside an Imperial vault, it has been described as a story focused on kids, similar to Stranger Things, as they live in the galaxy during the same time frame as their fellow Star Wars project, The Mandalorian. With the show centering around Grogu constantly introducing secondary characters, it shouldn't come as a surprise if some of them appear in the upcoming adventure starring Jude Law. While there is a big galaxy out there, you don't know who you might run into when you travel across the stars.

You can check out the trailer for the third season of The Mandalorian below.