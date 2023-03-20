The force is strong with the Daniels. The duo behind recent Oscar best picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once are bringing their unique style to a galaxy far, far away according to a report from THR. Signing on to direct at least one episode of the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series Skeleton Crew.

The report comes a little more than a week after the Daniels made Oscar history by securing seven Academy Award wins for the A24 multiversal sci-fi comedy Everything Everywhere All At Once. Including Best Lead Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor wins for Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ke Huy Quan respectively, while the Daniels took home the awards for Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Picture. Many have credited the pair for making a better multiverse film than Marvel Studios’ Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on a fraction of the budget, making it understandable as to why Disney would look to bring them in to work on their other tent-pole property.

This Won’t Be The Daniels’ First Time Doing TV

Before their feature debut Swiss Army Man in 2016, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert spent the previous years working on various TV comedies for Adult Swim and Comedy Central. Directing episodes of Children’s Hospital and the Law and Order: SVU parody NTSF:SD:SUV. Since turning their focus to directing features, the duo has occasionally revisited directing TV, albeit separately. Kwan directed “Chapter 23” of FX’s Marvel series Legion, while Scheinert directed an episode of Kirsten Dunst’s Showtime series On Becoming a God in Central Florida. It was announced last summer the two would be teaming with Nathan Min to produce and direct the upcoming Showtime comedy Mason. However, the two are still fully committed to the big screen, signing a five-year exclusive deal with Universal.

What is Star Wars: The Skeleton Crew About?

Described as “the story of four kids who find themselves lost in the vastness of the galaxy trying to find their way home.” Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is created by Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts and his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford. Oscar nominated actor Jude Law will star in the series which wrapped filming back in January. Mandalorian creators Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are executive producing the series, which is reported to take place during the same time period as their other Star Wars Disney+ shows.

As of now, no other cast or plot details have been released besides a photo that was shared during last year's D23 event. Skeleton Crew is expected to release on Disney+ later this year, along with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka spinoff.