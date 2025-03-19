After their massive success with the Best Picture winner Everything Everywhere All At Once, the directing duo Daniels is working with a much bigger budget for their next film. Per the California Film Commission's tax credit program approved projects list, the cost of their yet-untitled follow-up movie sits at around $106.8 million ahead of filming, around four to seven times the budget of their A24 darling. The bigger price tag is a reflection of the fact that this project is a major studio production under the Universal umbrella. Aside from being by far their most expensive effort to date, it's also only their third feature as a duo, with 2016's Swiss Army Man marking their debut together. As of right now, it's still slated to release in 2026.

Very little is known about Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan's latest project, though it seems to be going even bigger than what they accomplished with EEAAO. It appears that a lot of work remains on the film, however. Last month, news broke that the untitled event film had been taken off of the calendar by Universal and replaced with another major title — Steven Spielberg's follow-up to The Fabelmans — on June 12. A new date was expected to be announced soon, even though an actual script, cast, title, or anything about the movie remains completely under wraps.

Universal is betting big on Daniels after their multiversal martial arts epic became the highest-grossing film at A24 with $143.4 million at the box office while also scoring seven Oscar wins. The studio has been focused on locking up top-shelf directorial talent in recent years and the duo are no exception, inking a five-year film deal with the company back in 2022 alongside their producing partner Jonathan Wang. As they prepare their next film, they haven't been entirely tied to Universal, however. Most recently, their work was seen in the acclaimed Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, where they helmed an episode as part of a killer group of directors tapped to join the Jon Watts series. Before that, the "Turn Down for What" music video directors also signed on for Nathan Min's half-hour A24 comedy series Mason in 2022, which received a pilot order from Showtime and would be executive produced by Beef star Steven Yeun. Whatever their next movie brings, all eyes will be on them to see how they build on their previous theatrical smash hit.

Daniels Add to a Crowded 2026 Slate of Films