Exclusive ‘The Dare’ Trailer Forces You to Play a Deadly Game

If there’s one thing horror fans can tell you, it’s that childhood pranks are responsible for a whole lot of slashers. Such seems to be the set up for The Dare, the latest film from The Horror Collective that finds four strangers “forced to relive a cruel game at the hands of a masked psychopath,” and we’ve got the exclusive premiere for the film’s full trailer.

Produced by Millennium Media and distributed by The Horror Collective, The Dare had its world premiere at Ft. Lauderdale, FL’s Popcorn Frights Film Festival where it received the Audience Award for Best Feature Film. The film stars Bart Edwards (The Witcher), Richard Brake (Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell), Richard Short (American Horror Story), Alexandra Evans (London Fields), Robert Maasser (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), Harry Jarvis (The Knight Before Christmas), Devora Wilde (The Tombs), and Emily Haigh (Horizon).

Directed by Giles Alderson (Hollywood Hostel), who also co-wrote the film with Jonny Grant (Arthur & Merlin: Knights of Camelot), The Dare will be released on March 3rd, 2020 on VOD and digital platforms. Check out the full trailer below.

Here’s the official logline for The Dare: