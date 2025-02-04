In the age of streaming, it's harder than ever for some shows to get a long runway, even if it makes certain more expensive projects possible. One such show that failed to stick for more seasons and arguably deserved better was The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the prequel series to Jim Henson's 1982 cult classic The Dark Crystal. Released on Netflix in 2019, the series followed three young Gelflings, Rian, Brea, and Deet, who become the leaders of a rebellion against the tyrannical Skeksis after discovering the threat their plans pose to the planet Thra. Between a high $97.7 million reported budget and the fact that it was already a more niche series, it was swiftly cancelled despite widespread acclaim and an Emmy win. Among those disappointed by the loss was writer Simon Racioppa, who emphasized the team still had a lot of ideas left to explore.

Collider's Aidan Kelley spoke to Racioppa on the red carpet for the Invincible Season 3 premiere where he broached the topic of Age of Resistance and what exactly the writer wishes could have been explored further if the show had been renewed. The world of Thra is vast and, while the first and only season ended with a fairly definitive conclusion, there were still opportunities left open to dig deeper. There were still dynamics between the Gelfling clans to further flesh out and there was still more ground to cover to show how the planet got to the state seen in the original movie. At the time, showrunners and executive producers Will Matthews and Jeffrey Addiss shared that they had a concrete plan for Season 2 as well as other ideas that would bring them closer to Henson's original.

On the one hand, Racioppa is happy that a show like Age of Resistance saw the light of day at all, given all the time, effort, and money it took to re-explore a cult classic that wasn't immediately recognizable to a wide audience. However, he still can't help but wonder what if the series had a longer leash, and he got another chance to write alongside Matthews and Addiss. He teased what could've been, namely with the Gelfling clans, and reflected on his time working with Matthews, Addiss, and the Hensons, saying:

"Oh my god, I mean... I'm glad we got to do one season because a lot of shows just don't get to exist at all, so I'm happy we got to do that. Man, we had so many different plans for all the different clans of Gelflings we were gonna unveil. We had this... yeah, there's so much more I wish we could've got to do with that show. Will Matthews and Jeff Addiss, who are the two co-EPs on that show, just did such a great job bringing it to life. Yeah, I'm privileged to work with the Hensons on that too, so... alas."

'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance' Brought Together a Rebellion of Stars