One of the most beloved superhero movies is about to have its own Funko Pop! Movie Poster collectible. Funko (via Entertainment Earth) has unveiled a new Movie Poster Pop! set for director Christopher Nolan's 2008 Batman film The Dark Knight. The figure features a poster of the film with Batman (Christian Bale) standing in front of a building with a bat symbol made of fire. The figure is set to be released in August.

The set's case is approximately 17-inches tall x 11-inches wide x 4-inches deep. It is also important to note that the hard protector case does not open, and that the two figures inside are not removable. The Pop! features figures of Bale's Batman and the Joker, who was played by Heath Ledger in the film. Both figures are approximately 3 and 3/4-inches tall. The Batman figure is wearing the second costume that is used in the film. In the beginning of The Dark Knight, Bruce Wayne is still using the Batsuit from 2005's Batman Begins. After a fight with Scarecrow (Cillian Murphy) and the mob, Bruce asks Lucius Fox (Morgan Freeman) to create a new suit that will allow him to turn his head. This was also an issue that previous movie Batmen like Michael Keaton and Val Kilmer had to deal with in their suits. The Joker figure is featured wearing the purple suit that he is seen in for most of the film.

Since its release in 2008, The Dark Knight has continued to be celebrated as one of the best superhero movies ever made. Ledger was posthumously awarded an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the Joker. Both Nolan and Bale later returned for the 2012 sequel The Dark Knight Rises, which was the final film in the trilogy. In the sequel, Batman went up against Tom Hardy's version of Bane. Nolan and The Dark Knight Trilogy writer David S. Goyer would later develop the story for 2013's Man of Steel, which kicked-off the DC Extended Universe.

Two New Batman Movies Are Currently in Development

Batman fans can look forward to two upcoming films starring different versions of the Caped Crusader. Matt Reeves will return to direct a sequel to 2022's The Batman, which starred Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight. Just like Nolan's version, Reeves' version of Batman is more grounded and realistic compared to Tim Burton's version or the DCEU version played by Ben Affleck. Pattinson's younger version of Batman has also only recently begun his war on crime, similar to Bale's version in his first two films. The Batman - Part II is scheduled to be released on October 3, 2025. A new version of Batman will also be introduced in the upcoming film The Brave and the Bold. This version of Batman will exist in the upcoming DC Universe, and live in the same world as David Corenswet's Superman from Superman: Legacy. The Brave and the Bold will be directed by Andy Muschietti. Muschietti previously directed The Flash movie, which featured both Keaton and Affleck as Batman.

The Dark Knight Funko Pop! Movie Poster collectible is set to be released in August, and is currently available to pre-order on Entertainment Earth. In the meantime, check out the figure and the trailer for The Dark Knight below: