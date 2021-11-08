Plus two more recent releases that should be in contention!

Welcome back to Collider Movie Club! Hosted by Coy Jandreau and Perri Nemiroff, Movie Club offers an in-depth exploration of the key themes, execution and impact of some of our favorite films. This week, Coy and Perri celebrate the new My Lists feature by pinpointing some of the very best superhero movies available on Movies Anywhere.

Image via Warner Bros.

Perhaps it’s an obvious choice, but there was absolutely no way we could do this episode of Collider Movie Club without including Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. Not only was the movie a massive hit with fans, critics and at the box office, but The Dark Knight also broke barriers at the Academy Awards. Not only did the movie score a grand total of eight nominations, but two of those turned into wins -- Best Sound Editing and Best Supporting Actor for Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as The Joker.

Check out this episode of Collider Movie Club to hear all about how The Dark Knight changed the game for the genre back in 2008 and also to find out which more recent releases Coy and Perri think are destined to become all-time superhero movie favorites.

Image via Warner Bros.

