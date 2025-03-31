Few actors have displayed the same range David Dastmalchian has in his career. After starring in horror features such as Late Night With the Devil and epic superhero tentpoles like The Suicide Squad, Dastmalchian has portrayed every type of character you can think of. However, one of the most impressive aspects of his early career is that his first acting credit came in The Dark Knight, the Christopher Nolan-directed Batman sequel that many would argue is one of the best movies ever made. Nolan is known for being extremely particular about whom he works with, and during a recent panel at WonderCon moderated by Collider’s Perri Nemiroff, Dastmalchian told the mind-bending story of how he landed his role in The Dark Knight. Buckle up because it’s one that you might not believe even after reading:

"A miracle. I nearly lost my life and my battle with addiction in the city of Chicago. When I got clean and was living in Chicago, I was able to get back on the board and into theater with all the best small storefronts and some of the best regional theaters in that area. I was doing a play at the collaboration SketchFest, an awesome experience at the theater, and a local casting director who casts commercials and has absolutely no filter, came up to me after a performance and goes 'I thought you died!' I was like, 'Well I didn't!' and he goes 'You're great! Come in tomorrow, I've got a commercial I'm casting. You'd be great for it. I love what you do.'"

What Dastmalchian didn't know at this point was that auditioning for this commercial would alter the course of his life forever.

"So I go the next day to this commercial audition, and it's like that Saturday Night Live sketch that's like 'Eh the Jimster!' It was like that, but it was for a cell phone commercial and the line was 'Hey Jim, Jimbo, the Jimster' and all this Chicago second city guys were in there auditioning, and they were in front of me in line. They were so funny, and then it was my turn to go in there and I do it, and I was trying to be the second city guy, and the casting director burst into the room and said 'Cut that shit out! What are you doing? Stop doing that!' and so I took it back down to where I was the strongest where I could stop artificializing everything and make it really awkward and really uncomfortable. We did it and I got the part, and the guy making the commercial, one of my favorite independent filmmakers named Christopher Smith, shot the commercial, and it came out soon after that. That's when I began to be fully sustainable as an actor when that dream of making it as an actor came true."

The famous Jimbo! Jimmy! The Jimster! commercial that changed David Dastmalchian's life and career can be found here.

"Almost a year later, I got my first audition for a feature film, and it was going to be for Christopher Nolan's sequel to Batman. I was like, 'Oh my god' and it was in this office mall up by a place called Lane Tech High School on the north side of Chicago. I went to the audition, and it was for one of the clowns. I believe his name was Grumpy. He was giving a little speech about this guy who thinks he's getting a share of a cut, but 'He's not even here, I hear he dresses like a clown. I hear he's not even human.' It was this great line and I prepared the hell out of it. This is my chance. I've been collecting comics my whole life. I've been obsessed with movies my whole life. Christopher Nolan's Batman Begins, I thought, was one of the best superhero movies I've ever seen, and I was going to get to audition for this little part of a clown bank robber. So I went, and it's in this room, and it looks like this [huge theater]."

It has to be almost a gut punch to prepare so fervently for something only to show up and see that you're one of hundreds, if not thousands, of people who are vying for the same part. However, Dastmalchian had an advantage that the others auditioning for the part didn't.

"Every actor in Chicago is in this giant room and the casting director's assistant happens to walk past me, and he goes 'Jimbo! Jimmy boy! You're in that commercial!' and I go 'Yeah' and he goes, 'I was just talking with John, you want to meet him?' So I go over to meet John, and he's like 'That commercial is great. You're good' and he looks at my face and goes 'You've got an interesting face. Are you ready to go?' and I go 'Yeah.' So he takes me back to this little room, this little bank robber clowning scene, and he's like 'You're really good, you're really great. I want you to come back tomorrow, and I want you to meet with Chris [Nolan].' But, I want you to do something for me, when you go home tonight, take all this that you're doing, your legs, your body, you're doing all this stuff, put it in your eyes.' I was like 'That's a great note.' To take all this that I'm doing with my body with this character I've created and put it in my eyes. And I did. I went home that night and I thought about what that meant to me, and it was the first time I understood the dynamic between going from the stage where everything must be magnified 100 times because I need to sell it to the person in the very back to being on the camera, which is now magnifying everything by 100 times. You're actually shrinking things down sometimes by almost 100 times because it just catch a glint in your eye that tells part of a story that you don't need to use all of your body for. So I had that audition the next day with Christopher Nolan in a small room, and he gave me some notes and I did it a second time."

At this point, it seemed like a shoo-in that Dastmalchian was getting the part. Why would Christopher Nolan call him in to audition if he wasn't the clear and obvious choice? But as with any great story, there was some adversity along the way.

"A week later, I had just started a production of Othello and I saw in the paper they were shooting the bank robbery scene with the clowns. I cried. I crumpled up the paper and I rode the 40-minute train ride to Glenco where I was doing Othello, and I also learned a great lesson at that moment. If it's going to be like this for the rest of my life, I can either sit around and be depressed about it or pick it up and move on to the next thing. So I gave myself that train ride to be depressed, and then I said 'let it go.' And for the next two or three months, when I wasn't at the play, which became a hit show and ran for four months, on Mondays, my days off, I would find where they were filming. I had a disposable camera like the little fanboy nerd that I am, I would go to The Dark Knight set and take pictures and try and see if I could see anybody or meet anybody. Four months later, I got a call right after we close Othello, and I was about to start collecting unemployement. They said 'you're going to be in the Batman movie, and it's not the bank robber. It's a better role. You're not going to be wearing a mask. They're going to see your face' and it changed my life."

It’s truly amazing how such small decisions can have this butterfly effect into something that completely change the course of someone’s life. Had Dastmalchian not auditioned for that commercial, it’s likely he would never have ended up with a role in The Dark Knight and, subsequently, wouldn’t have the same acting career he does today. Dastmalchian has gone on to do extraordinary things in his still-young and blossoming career, including starring opposite Paul Rudd in three Ant-Man movies in the MCU. Dastmalchian also teamed up with Nolan once more for his most recent movie, Oppenheimer, where he plays William Borden, one of the instrumental figures in the attempted takedown of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). Dastmalchian has also played other DC characters, such as Calendar Man and Penguin, in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two.

What Does David Dastmalchian Have in the Works?