The Dark Knight trilogy is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its first film, Batman Begins, this year. The 2005 origin story changed the comic book genre forever and led to one of the best sequels ever made. That would be The Dark Knight. Christopher Nolan's second Batman outing was a dark crime drama involving The Joker at its center. This deadly version was famously played by the legendary Heath Ledger. Over 15 years later, his performance remains the gold standard for the genre. Now, Mezco Toyz has unveiled their newest figure of The Joker based on Ledger's frightening interpretation.

A part of Mezco's One:12 Collective series, the figure sees The Joker in his iconic purple suit from the film. The promo shot gives fans a great look at Ledger's amazing likeness as well as the painstaking detail put into the figure’s makeup. The smile-inducing piece is also holding up his signature calling card. Companies like Hot Toys and McFarlane Toys have been celebrating The Dark Knight trilogy with their own line of figures for the last number of years. This Mezco edition is another killer way this beloved trilogy is being honored.

What's ‘The Dark Knight’ About?