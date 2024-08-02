To this day, many revere The Dark Knight as the best Batman and superhero film of all time, praised for its dark approach and fantastic acting by the late great Heath Ledger. The film delves into the characters of Batman and Joker, as the latter breaks down Batman and sends Gotham City into chaos for some laughs. Besides the acting and plot, the film is extremely memorable because of the fantastic screenplay full of timeless quotes.

Some of the most iconic quotes have come from Batman movies, including the often repeated "I'm Batman," which multiple actors have said. However, The Dark Knight alone holds so many quotable lines that carry a certain relevance to the story or life. Some of the quotes are powerful, moving, and terrifying, giving insight into a character or just plain awesome. Either way, The Dark Knight is a treasure trove for quotes, and these are the best.

10 "The night is darkest just before the dawn. And I promise you the dawn is coming."

Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart)

An iconic part of Batman's rogues gallery, Harvey Dent, AKA Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart) is one of the best live-action Batman villains ever. Before his eventual turn to Two-Face, Dent is the district attorney of Gotham, helping put away criminals in a city filled to the brim with evil. This quote was given to the people of Gotham during a press conference, addressing the rise of the Joker and ensuring the people he will take down the dangerous criminal.

When deconstructing the quote, Harvey says evil is at its worst before good arises, promising it always does. This message is inspiring to the people of Gotham and helps showcase Harvey's character, a person who wants to do the best for Gotham and make it a better city while clinging to the ideals of optimism. While Harvey did take down the Joker, he suffered a far worse fate.

9 "I'm a dog chasing cars."

Joker (Heath Ledger)

The full quote in this iconic scene is, "Do I really look like a guy with a plan? You know what I am? I'm a dog chasing cars. I wouldn't know what to do with one if I caught it!" Joker (Heath Ledger) delivers it to Harvey while visiting him in the hospital after the explosion that kills Rachel (Maggie Gyllenhaal). Questioned by Harvey about his guilt in the explosion, Joker clarifies that he doesn't plan; unlike the police, he's not a schemer.

This quote helped establish The Dark Knight as an incredible thriller as it gives the Joker more character. Fans learn that he isn't some mastermind with a goal in mind; he's just having fun doing whatever he wants. It shows he's not thinking about the future or what will happen based on what he does now. Fans understand the Joker's twisted philosophy more as they witness him manipulating Harvey after he took away the person who meant the most to win.

8 "We burned down the forest."

Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine)

Earlier in the movie, Alfred (Michael Caine) talked about the Joker and what kind of person he is, using a story from his past about a thief in a forest in Burma. Skip towards the end of the movie, and the Joker unleashes mayhem upon Gotham, leaving Bruce desperate to find a way to stop him. He asks how Alfred caught the thief, which is when he delivers this quote, inferring that Bruce will need to do something he doesn't want to.

The shocking quote from Alfred reveals that, sometimes, one must take extreme measures to deal with an extraordinary situation. Michael Caine's perfect line delivery proves why Christopher Nolan teams up with the actor for many of his movies. The quote tells Bruce what he needs to do, resorting to drastic measures and potentially compromising his integrity for the greater good.

7 "If you're good at something, never do it for free."

Joker (Heath Ledger)

When Joker allows himself in a mob deal, he makes a proposition to the gangsters. All of them are afraid of Batman, who is the reason they can't do their business during the day. The Joker offers to kill Batman for them and delivers this iconic quote after a thug asks why he hasn't done it already. He lists his price and promptly leaves after negotiations fall through.

This quote not only explains who the Joker is to the gangsters but also reveals some of his philosophy. The scene builds on the depth of his character and is wonderfully acted out, proving that Heath Ledger is the best Joker. Ignoring the fact that the quote came from a psychopath, it is generally a good motto to live by. While doing things out of the goodness of your heart is better, the quote can be interpreted as knowing one's worth and what one can bring to a specific situation.

6 "Why so serious?"

Joker (Heath Ledger)

This line in The Dark Knight blew up with it, becoming a catchphrase for the Clown Prince of Crime. After coming face to face with Gambol (Michael Jai White), the Joker describes how he got his scars. Supposedly, the original line came from his drunk father, holding a knife that would eventually carve an eternal smile on the Joker. The haunting tale adds to the extreme situation, creating drama and suspense.

This quote became a staple line for the Joker and the main tagline for the movie, used prominently in the highly successful viral marketing. It is an incredibly fitting line for the Joker, given his humorous approach to crime and his infamously threatening and temperamental demeanor. The line is synonymous with the Joker, but it also shows a glimpse into his past and maybe why he became what he is now.

5 "Because you were the best of us!"

Batman (Christian Bale)

The only Batman quote that stands out in The Dark Knight, this line is perfect to summarize his character. Batman says this line to Harvey as the now-disgraced Two-Face holds a gun to the son of Commissioner Gordon, seeking revenge for Rachel. Batman reminds Harvey that it wasn't Gordon but the Joker who wanted to prove to the world that even the most just people can become evil.

With a movie focusing on the balance between good and evil, this quote summarizes the Joker's plan and the film's main theme. It is inspiring, coming from Batman, as he reminds Harvey how he used to be good, but the Joker twisted him into something monstrous. It shows the humane and profoundly empathetic side of Batman while hinting at the possible redemption for Harvey. This quote is just one of the reasons why The Dark Knight is one of the best movies of all time.

4 "See, I'm not a monster; I'm just ahead of the curve."

Joker (Heath Ledger)

During the famous interrogation scene in The Dark Knight, Batman is trying to pry out what the Joker really wants. He claims Batman is a freak just like him, and that's how the world will always see him. Joker talks about human nature and what the people of Gotham are like before Batman throws him against a wall, leaving the cops to watch in horror as he goes to extreme lengths to get the Joker to talk.

This scene is famous for a reason. With so many good quotes in a matter of minutes, this one stands out the most as it describes what Joker thinks of himself and humanity. He believes that everyone is like him, and all they need is a little push to reveal the ugliness within, which is what he does throughout the entire movie. This frightening way of thinking is what makes the Joker such a chilling figure, and his madness comes to terrifying life via Heath Ledger's brilliant performance.

3 "You see, madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push!"

Joker (Heath Ledger)

In his final confrontation with Batman, Joker explains part of his plan, specifically his goal to bring down Harvey. This quote shows the Joker at his scariest, laughing while literally hanging from his foot from a tall building. He delivers the quote as he talks with Batman about what will happen next, showing no concern for his well-being.

The brilliance of this quote is in its subtleties. The Joker is talking about madness as gravity, which is an immediate threat to him as he hangs off the building; if the rope snaps, he dies. Also, Joker throws "as you know" into the quote, showing his understanding of Batman and how he became like this just because of a single incident. The quote sums up how the two came to be and uses it to reference that Harvey will become like them with a tiny push into madness.

2 "Some men just want to watch the world burn."

Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Caine)

Alfred Pennyworth speaks this famous quote early in the film, right when Batman is trying to learn what kind of man the Joker is. While contemplating the possibilities, Alfred believes Bruce is misunderstanding him, which is when he delivers this line. It is a simple line, but it has blown up into a famous movie quote and a bit of a meme, as it is applicable to many different situations.

The Dark Knight is one of Michael Caine's best movies, and his performance is a huge reason behind the film's acclaim. His straightforward approach to the quote fits perfectly, giving gravitas to the situation and clarifying who the Joker is. All this quote says is that the Joker doesn't have any grand scheme or plan; he just wants to burn Gotham down for a joke. It perfectly sums up the Joker's character but has become such an iconic and applicable line to many other characters.

1 "You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain."

Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart)

No other quote from The Dark Knight is more powerful or memorable than this one. The line was written by Jonathan Nolan, co-writer and brother of Christopher Nolan, who initially had no idea what the famous quote meant. In a discussion between Bruce and Harvey about Batman, Harvey delivers the renowned quote when comparing Batman to public servants of Rome. He describes it as Batman's duty to protect this city, saying he won't be able to protect it forever.

This quote has proven to be highly relevant in this day and age, but also foreshadows Harvey's transition. It shows Harvey at his best while simultaneously predicting his ultimate descent into villainy. The quote also gives Bruce the idea to blame Harvey's crime on Batman, having Harvey die as the hero he was intended to be while having Batman live long enough to become a villain. The quote has become famous for its relevance in the story, other media, and real life, as fans see the trends of this quote appear more frequently than they would like.

