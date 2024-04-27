The Big Picture The Dark Knight Returns' iconic cover now immortalized in Funko Pop form for Batman's milestone anniversary.

Frank Miller's masterpiece continues to influence Batman lore and beyond with its gritty and mature themes.

The legacy of The Dark Knight Returns lives on in films and animated projects, showcasing its lasting impact on pop culture.

Batman is arguably one of comics' most beloved characters. With 85 rich years of history behind him, the DC hero has been reimagined an endless number of times. This includes Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns from 1986. Now, the Batman classic is getting a Funko Pop comic cover for the vigilante’s historic anniversary.

The figure depicts The Dark Knight Returns #1 iconic cover of Batman’s silhouette being lit up by a bolt of lighting. It’s one of the most treasured covers in the character’s ongoing comic run and was the first sign that this wasn’t just going to be another Batman story. The mature atmosphere alone is enough to set it a part for mainstream audiences. The figure itself has Batman in his second costume from the series with a giant black bat-symbol, black cowl, and bulky belt design still influencing how artists draw the Batsuit today. Like past comic covers in Funko’s line, The Dark Knight Returns’ cover is the backdrop of the figure who’s contained in a plastic shell case. To emulate the style of the cover, the figures' eyes and the lightning bolt light up to great moody effect. This Batman cover now joins Batman #1 and Batman #423 in Funko’s comic cover series.

‘The Dark Knight Returns’ Legacy Four Decades Later

Image via Funko

While often considered by many comic readers as one of the best Batman stories ever written, The Dark Knight Returns influences reach outside the page. The graphic novel was a major reference for Tim Burton’s Batman alongside Batman: Year One. Even though Batman returned to his gothic and serious roots long before The Dark Knight Returns with Dennis O'Neil and Neal Adams' iconic 70s run, the campy 60s Batman series starring Adam West was still what most people thought the character was. However, bright and colorful was the furthest away from The Dark Knight Returns' brutal identity.

Featuring a war-weary Batman in his fifties coming out of retirement to save Gotham from a gang of “Super Mutants”, the underlying tones of government oppression, corruption, and media commentary was ahead of its time. The book is also remembered for one of the darkest depictions of The Joker and its legendary showdown with Superman. In today’s modern media landscape, the comic has influenced films like The Dark Knight Rises and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Both featured an older Bruce Wayne, with the latter paying homage to Miller’s story with its own Superman battle. The comic also got adapted into a two-part animated direct-to-DVD film in 2013 that’s one of the best, most faithful, animated projects DC has ever released.

Both parts of The Dark Knight Returns aren't currently on any streaming service, but they are readily available to rent on most VOD platforms, like Fandango at Home. You can also pre-order Dark Knight’s Entertainment Earth exclusive Funko Pop comic cover on their website for $29.99. The figure is set to be released in June 2024.