The Big Picture McFarlane Toys adds Tumbler to the Dark Knight figures line, available for pre-order soon.

The Tumbler comes in two versions - a camo prototype from Batman Begins and the upgrade from The Dark Knight Rises.

Previously released Dark Knight figures include Batman, Joker, and Bane.

Even though Batman Begins will be celebrating its 20th anniversary next year, The Dark Knight trilogy as a whole is still one of the most beloved film series in recent memory. There’s a lot of nostalgia for moviegoers who grew up with Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale’s Batman. McFarlane Toys has been capitalizing on that over the last year with their own line of Dark Knight figures. Now, their latest addition will have DC fans racing through the streets of Gotham in the trilogy’s Batmobile, aka The Tumbler.

Part of the premium Gold Label DC Multiverse line, there are two versions of The Tumbler. There’s the camouflage prototype that Bruce Wayne tests out in Batman Begins and a later upgrade was seen in The Dark Knight Rises as a part of Banes' stolen Wayne Enterprises arsenal. However, yes Batman fans, it does come in black. The second version of the classic car not only comes in Batman’s main color scheme, a Lucius Fox figure bearing actor Morgan Freeman's likeness is also included. However, while product shots show Bane with the camo Tumbler, the iconic villain isn’t included with that specific vehicle.

Bane was the build-a-figure for the first wave of McFarlane's Dark Knight figures, which included Batman, Joker, Two-Face, and Scarecrow. We would later get a Gold Label rendition of Bane with his winter jacket and three additional Joker variants. This included his outfit from the famous bank heist opening scene and the integration scenes from The Dark Knight. This is the second vehicle added to their Dark Knight line. Earlier this year, McFarlane released a Gold Label version of the Bat Pod that came with Catwoman. All that’s left now for the company is The Bat from The Dark Knight Rises.

“Does it Come in Black?”

While The Dark Knight is seen as the best film in its respected trilogy, Batman Begins is the one that reset the character in a more grounded direction after Batman & Robin. It’s a rich, romantic-fueled Robin Hood-like tale of a man trying to save his city from corruption. Also, even though the action is the most criticized part of Nolan’s first Batman adventure, The Tumbler chase scene is one of the most thrilling car chases ever to be put to film. The cops racing after Batman as he tries to get the poisoned love of his life, Rachel Dawes, to safety will have any fan on the edge of their seat. Especially if you were a kid back in 2005 when it was released. Whether it was the iconic lines of dialogue, the quick edits, or Han Zimmer and James Newton Howard’s brilliant musical score blasting in the background, it’s an all-time Batman moment. Detective James Gordan even gets in on the fun driving this beast of a car later on in the finale with a great injection of comedy. The black Tumbler wouldn’t get as much screen time throughout the rest of the trilogy as it would be blown up by The Joker in Dark Knight, giving birth to the Bat Pod, but it remains one of the coolest versions of the Batmobile.

The entire Dark Knight trilogy is currently streaming on Max. Both McFarlane Tumbler figures will go pre-order on Friday, May 31. The black Tumbler two-pack will be a McFarlane Toy Store exclusive, while the camo Tumbler will be an Amazon exclusive. You can preview them above.

