The Big Picture The Dark Tower movie faced production challenges with changing creative teams and conflicting visions, leading to its failure.

Mike Flanagan is now working on a TV series adaptation of The Dark Tower, which has received approval from Stephen King.

Akiva Goldsman said that he "failed" to bring Stephen King's work to life with his original version of a Dark Tower movie.

There are some projects that just can’t seem to get their feet - or in the case of The Crow, wings - off the ground. From busy schedules to unfortunate planning, failed test scripts, and so much else, even titles that could dominate the box office or viewership records just never have the push they need to get there. Such can certainly be said for Stephen King’s book series, The Dark Tower, which, before arriving as a movie from Sony Pictures in 2017, was in production hell for several years. First, it was in the hands of J.J. Abrams and his production company, Bad Robot, before being dropped and picked up by creative trio Akiva Goldsman, Ron Howard, and Brian Grazer, who had a mixed bag of plans of how to carry out their vision for the adaptation.

About one year into holding the rights, the group had Javier Bardem attached as the project’s leading star and Mark Verheiden (Time Cop) on board to co-pen alongside Goldsman. Yes, by early 2011 it seemed as though everything was chugging along pleasantly for Universal’s latest feature, but the budget would soon begin to create a gap between the studio and its creatives, one that would eventually see Universal exiting and Russell Crowe replacing Bardem. But, when Warner Bros. passed on picking up Howard’s latest directorial ambition, all hope was lost for the trio and The Dark Tower would eventually crumble into the hands of Nikolaj Arcel and Sony.

All these years later, Goldsman says that he still views The Dark Tower as one of the biggest ball drops of his career. During a conversation with Collider’s editor-in-chief Steve Weintraub during the Producers on Producing panel at SDCC, Goldsman looked back on that tumultuous near-decade of his life, remembering,

“I kind of just failed at The Dark Tower. It's not that it got away. We just failed at it. We tried to put the pieces together, we couldn't hang on, it kept shifting, everybody had a different point of view. So many of us had started it and lost it. By the end, it was a lot of significant hopes and dreams that led to not very much. That's not exactly passing on a thing, but it's a loss of it.”

Mike Flanagan Climbs ‘The Dark Tower’

Close

There were a lot of mixed feelings about the 2017 feature led by Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey and many fans have long said that the novel series would be better suited for a TV adaptation rather than film. Just as he’s always done, iconic horror director Mike Flanagan heard our desperate cries and was announced to be moving forward with a series take on The Dark Tower in 2022. And things are going well for the latest makeover, with King even giving it his stamp of approval. Just days ago, Flanagan assuaged the fears of his followers when he revealed that his involvement in the new The Exorcist film wouldn’t hinder his progress with the series, with the filmmaker explaining that both projects can “coexist.”

Stay tuned to Collider for updates surrounding Flanagan’s The Dark Tower series and more to come from SDCC.