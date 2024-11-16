It’s been a relatively quiet year for both Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, neither of whom has appeared in more than a cameo role in a live-action movie in 2024. While that isn’t going to change in the next month and a half, one of their team-up movies that’s now seven years old has finally secured a new streaming home after currently only being able to rent or purchase on Prime Video. Elba and McConaughey star in The Dark Tower, the sci-fi western/dark fantasy action thriller that will arrive on Netflix on December 1. In addition to Elba and McConaughey, The Dark Tower also stars Tom Taylor and Dennis Haysbert and the film currently sits a 16% score from critics and a 44% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Pinker, Anders Thomas Jensen, and Nikolaj Arcel all worked together to pen the screenplay for The Dark Tower, which is based on the series of novels of the same name by legendary author Stephen King. Arcel also directed the film, which he worked on five years after A Royal Affair, the 2012 period drama starring Alicia Vikander and Mads Mikkelsen. He reunited with Mikkelsen last year on The Promised Land, the historical epic detailing the life of Danish soldier Ludvid Kahlen. Arcell is also attached to direct The Monster of Florence, the upcoming crime thriller starring Antonio Banderas. The most recent of King’s work to receive a live-action adaptation is Salem’s Lot, the horror film streaming on Max that premiered to rough reviews of 45% from critics and 39% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Another Iconic Stephen King Adaptation Is in the Works

Just over one year from today, another Stephen King adaptation featuring a star-studded cast will premiere in theaters around the world. Glen Powell has been tapped to lead The Running Man, the remake of the Arnold Schwarzenegger film which is based on King’s novel. The Running Man will premiere exclusively in theaters on November 21 and will also star Josh Brolin, Lee Pace, Katy O’Brian, William H. Macy, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Karl Glusman, Jayme Lawson, Daniel Ezra, and Tom Mackley.

The Dark Tower stars Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey and was written by Akiva Goldsman and directed by Nikolaj Arcel.