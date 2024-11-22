Stephen King has written a plethora of books that are now considered to be modern classics, but The Dark Tower series is perhaps the most defining work of his bibliography. Beyond the fact that the massive story consisted of eight novels and additional spin-off stories, The Dark Tower saga developed a rich mythology that is critical to the larger universe that all of King’s stories take place in. Given how popular King adaptations like The Shining and The Mist were, it was only a matter of time before the epic fantasy adventure got the chance to make it to the big screen. Unfortunately, the 2017 adaptation of The Dark Tower was a critical and commercial failure that had been filled with production issues since its inception.

‘The Dark Tower’ Had a Rocky Road to Development

It’s not a complete surprise that the 2017 film ended up feeling so disjointed, as various versions of The Dark Tower had been in development since 2009. Although the first installment in a planned eight-part film franchise was initially pitched by J.J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof after the conclusion of Lost, the rights eventually passed to Sony Pictures and Ron Howard’s Imagine Entertainment. Despite considering directing the film when it was still at Warner Bros., Howard decided to remain as a producer when Nikolaj Arcel was officially hired. While Arcel was coming off the critical acclaim for his Academy Award-nominated drama A Royal Affair, he had little experience helming a massive blockbuster as large as The Dark Tower. After a series of negative test screenings, Howard and producer Akiva Goldsman were tasked with helping Arcel make significant edits to his version of the film. Despite the fact that The Dark Tower is one of King’s longest and most detail-oriented novels, the final version of the film clocked in at just 95 minutes.

The Dark Tower was a significant failure at the box office, as it failed to stand out in a packed summer that included more critically acclaimed blockbuster titles like Spider-Man: Homecoming, Wonder Woman, War for the Planet of the Apes, Dunkirk, and Baby Driver. While the critical response was rather harsh, Howard admitted that it wasn’t completely unfair; he felt that the film had strayed too far from the source material, as it cut out many of the horror elements in favor of making a PG-13 adventure film that was aimed at a broader audience. While the novels specifically centered on the gunslinger known as Roland (Idris Elba), the film primarily focused on a young boy, Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor), as he flees the ancient sorcerer Randall Flagg (Matthew McConaughey). The decision to cut out Roland’s backstory was particularly strange, as even the most scathing reviews for The Dark Tower seemed to agree that Elba had given a fantastic performance.

‘The Dark Tower’ Failed To Do the Source Material Justice

While he was more complimentary towards the work that Arcel did as a director, King felt that the film had tried to squeeze too much source material into a single installment, and that 95 minutes was not enough time to provide deeper insights about the larger universe. King shared Howard’s sentiments that the PG-13 rating was restrictive, as The Dark Tower had to cut away much of the violence that had been so integral to the novels. Goldsman also said that he had “a lot of regret” about the way the film turned out, as competing visions ended up turning the post-production too incoherent to ever release something respectable.

Both Howard and Goldsman stated that they think a television adaptation may have been a better option, which may remain a possibility now that Mike Flanagan is helming a series adaptation of The Dark Tower. Details about the project are scarce, but given the brilliance Flanagan showed in adapting Doctor Sleep and Gerald’s Game, there is reason to believe that he could deliver a version of The Dark Tower that King will be satisfied with. Hopefully, Flanagan’s version of The Dark Tower will be so excellent that it will allow everyone to forget that the 2017 disaster even existed.

