Imagine tucking your children into bed at night, telling them you love them, but not being able to guarantee they'll wake up tomorrow, knowing the world is on the edge of a nuclear war. Imagine that war comes, and the once civilized society you knew has been destroyed. People wander without hope, skin hanging off their faces, hair falling out, desperate for even the smallest scraps to survive, even though radiation is killing them every second they breathe. Everywhere you look is devastation, bodies... death.

This is not a bad dream or an unprecedented scenario, as Hiroshima and Nagasaki can prove, but the premise of 1983’s The Day After, a harrowing tale that portrays the real effect a nuclear launch would have on the average American. Contemporary reviews of the made-for-TV drama show just how divisive of a time this was surrounding the debate around nuclear war and the dramatic effect it had on the American people. It especially had a drastic effect on the President of the time, Ronald Reagan, as its disturbingly realistic portrayal of human suffering would stick with anyone.

'The Day After' Was So Influential It Changed Reagan's Nuclear Policy

The context of The Day After was that the debate around nuclear weapons was as divisive as ever, with nearly everyone being forced to consider the impacts of such a conflict. Contemporary reviews from The New York Times and The Washington Post display this polarization of opinion. Whilst The Post argued that "there is enough madness in any week’s worth of front-page headlines to make the “Day After” hypothesis plausible" and that "everyone should watch it... no one will be able to forget it", The Times panned the film, saying that "By any conventional standard... it is terrible." However, the impact it had on society is clear, and no clearer than when we look at how it changed the nuclear policy of Ronald Reagan.

Before watching the film, Reagan had a policy of “peace through strength” and seemed almost accepting that a nuclear war was inevitable, and rather than prevent one, the US should be as well-prepared, militarily, as they could be. After watching the film, as Professor David Craig from the University of Southern California explained via Time Magazine, Reagan wrote that it left him “greatly depressed”, and a later meeting with military members describing nuclear fallout similar to the film made him realize that nuclear war could be the “end of civilization as we know it.” This is termed “Reagan’s Reversal” by historians, as he toned down his stance on the use of nuclear weapons and his disdain of the Soviet Union in his second term, and is credited by some with helping to ease tensions with the Soviet Union.

'The Day After' Uses Disturbing Imagery To Portray the Human Suffering of Nuclear War