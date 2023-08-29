The Big Picture The Day After Tomorrow sparked a significant discussion on climate change, prompting viewers to reflect and take action on the issue.

There are a lot of climate fiction — or cli-fi — movies out there. There are those that are lighthearted and those that lean towards discussion of more serious repercussions of a particular event. Whether it may be Wall-E or Twister, you have it all. But there are some cli-fi movies that really did cause some actual reactions and concern for people — one of which is The Day After Tomorrow. This 2004 film directed by Roland Emmerich is a box office hit, and for some, it is more than just a mere movie. In fact, the events of the movie led to a bigger discussion in terms of climate change.

The Day After Tomorrow stars Dennis Quaid as Jack Hall, a paleoclimatologist who learns that the Gulf Stream is about to shut down, which will cause a massive shift, specifically an inevitable ice age. At first, this huge concern was merely dismissed by the higher-ups, not deeming it as an emergency. But when high-level calamities start to make their way to different parts of the world — such as Japan being struck by a hail storm and Los Angeles by an awful tornado — everyone slowly starts to realize that things are getting incredibly serious. Jack and his colleagues try to help the people, all the while trying to get to his son Sam (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the group. They must figure out a way to get the people to safety and survive the strings of catastrophic events.

Before ‘The Day After Tomorrow’ Hit Theaters

According to a peer-reviewed article by Anthony A. Leiserowitz, The Day After Tomorrow’s impact can already be felt way before it hit theaters about two decades ago. Before it was released in theaters, it already gained buzz, especially from critics and scientists. These people have divisive concerns — some believe that this movie would only lead the audience to believe that climate change is not a thing to be completely worried about. On the other hand, there are those who believe that making this type of movie would make a change in people’s perception regarding these real (and pressing) issues.

But even before the movie even came to fruition, climate change is something that exists. However, it just is not an absolute focus or priority for a lot of people. According to the Yale study by Leiserowitz, people — specifically Americans — do not view climate change as something that needs to be taken care of immediately, because the effects are not really felt. It sits way below their priorities. Plus, one thing to note is that a lot of Americans also do not believe that climate change exists in the first place. Convincing these people can be proven difficult, and it is even harder to keep throwing facts at them. But one way of somehow making them change their minds is through media, such as movies, which is why it can actually be a good way of depicting certain issues. While this process is not guaranteed to change minds, it does not hurt to try — and The Day After Tomorrow did that.

The Audience’s Reception on ‘The Day After Tomorrow’

The Day After Tomorrow was released in theaters back in May 2024. As mentioned, this movie was a box office hit, earning over half a billion dollars. About a month after its release, there have already been around 21 million American adults who watched the movie. Its success is something that is not questioned. However, what is interesting is the overall reception of it from different kinds of people.

In a 2019 CNN article by Jen Christensen, making cli-fi movies is not just for merely sharing serious information because, much like any other movie, it gives entertainment. Addressing different issues in a more visual way can help convince people that something is indeed real and needs attention. It does not really matter if the science is off, what matters is that the message has been delivered. According to Leiserowitz, “story is one of the oldest and purest forms of communication” and that “film, so far, is the most powerful form of storytelling that we’ve devised.” There are those who just absorb certain information more when they are paired with visuals and a good story — this method can even help in retaining the facts longer. This can be applied to The Day After Tomorrow, which caused many points of discussion and debate — something that the people behind the movie anticipated.

The 2004 movie was meant to be just a “popcorn movie”, but another goal of the filmmakers was to “raise public concern” about climate change and global warming. It is stated that moviegoers are more likely to be concerned about this issue compared to those who did not watch the movie. Interestingly, however, the level of concern is quite high, but the level of active worry is low. This goes to show just how divisive the reception or comments are about this movie. But the point is that the issues were, at least, talked about. Some of the commentators believe that this movie just trivializes the whole global warming problem and would lead people to believe that this issue is just a fantasy. However, despite all these criticisms — whether it may be the science behind it, the pacing of this thriller, or something else — there is no questioning about its success and its overall impact.

'The Day After Tomorrow' Started Actual Conversations

Leiserowitz believed that The Day After Tomorrow had a significant impact — especially regarding the risk perceptions of the moviegoers. It produced a lot of conversation. Those who did watch this movie actually wanted to lessen or minimize their negative impact on Earth, may it be reducing their carbon emission or spreading the message to others. The watchers reflected on the movie’s message and became more concerned about the issues at hand. They became more cautious of how they treated the world, and there are those who started taking action — whether it may be socially, politically, or personally. They see climate change and its related issues clearly and more seriously now. It made the whole thing more of a priority than it was. This proves that cli-fi movies can help in shifting watchers’ perception of a particular global concern.

Pop culture plays a huge role in influencing our opinions, it may even be more powerful than the information coming from the actual officials themselves because instead of merely throwing facts, providing a visual aid can actually provoke more reaction. Granted, the dark events that went down in The Day After Tomorrow are quite exaggerated, but they did make people reflect and take action in the real world. There is also the issue regarding the longevity of these actions. This movie was not perfect by any means. However, its impact to a much larger conversation on climate change and global warming should not be so easily dismissed.