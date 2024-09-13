While fans are enjoying Dennis Quaid's performance of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, he has another movie that was released 20 years ago that's making waves on streaming. The Day After Tomorrow, which Quaid stars in alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Dash Mihok, and Sela Ward, has jumped to the #3 spot on Netflix worldwide, falling just short of Rebel Ridge and Hobbs and Shaw. The Day After Tomorrow tells the story of Jack Hall (Quaid), a world renowned paleo climatologist, who must make a daring trek from D.C. to New York to reach his son Sam (Gyllenhaal), who is trapped in a storm that is dooming the world to a new Ice Age. In addition to Quaid, Gyllenhaal, Mihok, and Ward, The Day After Tomorrow also stars Emmy Rossum, Jay O. Sanders, and Austin Nichols, and the film currently sits at a 45% score from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Roland Emmerich and Jeffrey Nachmanoff wrote the screenplay for The Day After Tomorrow, with Emmerich also directing the film. Nachmanoff is best known for his work on Traitor, the 2008 conspiracy thriller starring Don Cheadle and Guy Pearce, and more recently, Replicas, the sci-fi drama starring Keanu Reeves. Emmerich is best known for his work on Independence Day, the 1996 alien invasion film starring Will Smith, and also the legacy sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, which saw Liam Hemsworth step into the lead role without Smith. He also recently directed Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and Game of Thrones veteran John Bradley in Moonfall, the 2022 disaster epic, with a 35% score from critics and a 75% rating from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Netflix?

Topping the Netflix charts both worldwide and in the U.S. is Rebel Ridge, the Aaron Pierre-led action thriller. Following Rebel Ridge in the #2 spot is the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham Fast & Furious spin-off movie, Hobbs and Shaw, which was released in 2019. Other notable entries to the Netflix worldwide top 10 are Will Smith's Gemini Man, and The Union, the action thriller which features both Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in the leading roles.

