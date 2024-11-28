Jake Gyllenhaal made headlines earlier this year with his performance in Presumed Innocent, the legal thriller on Apple TV+ that has already been renewed for a second season. However, 20 years ago, he teamed up with an Emmy-nominated star for a disaster epic that grossed $552 million and has found streaming success in 2024. Gyllenhaal stars alongside Dennis Quaid in The Day After Tomorrow, the 2004 survival film that has crept into the top 10 on Peacock, currently sitting in the #9 spot. The Day After Tomorrow falls just short of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the 2018 dinosaur adventure film starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. The Day After Tomorrow earned a 45% score from critics and a 50% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes; low scores that have not prevented box office or streaming success.

Jeffrey Nachmanoff and Roland Emmerich wrote the screenplay for The Day After Tomorrow with Emmerich directing. Emmerich has become known for his work on other disaster movies, such as Independence Day, the 1996 Will Smith-led alien invasion film, and its sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, which didn’t feature the return of Smith but did include Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum in the cast. Emmerich most recently teamed up with Patrick Wilson twice; once in 2019 for Midway and the other in 2022 for Moonfall, the latter of which also stars Halle Berry and Game of Thrones veteran John Bradley. Emmerich has even worked with major names such as Channing Tatum on White House Down, the 2013 action flick that also stars Jamie Foxx as the President of the United States.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Peacock?

As Christmas gets closer by the day, Illumination’s The Grinch has maintained the top spot on Peacock, as the animated film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Rashida Jones has been a mainstay to help get people into the holiday spirit. Glen Powell’s Twisters also recently premiered on Peacock after an extremely successful run in theaters and has been in the Peacock top 10, currently sitting in the #2 spot just behind The Grinch. Other animated flicks in the top 10 include Despicable Me 4 and The Super Mario Bros. Movie, with Jason Statham and Alan Ritchson’s team up in Fast X also sitting in the #5 spot.

The Day After Tomorrow is available to stream now on Peacock.

WATCH ON PEACOCK