The Omen is a horror classic about the rise of the Devil’s offspring, who will grow up to doom the world. Although Gregory Peck fails to stop the threat, there is another religiously-oriented horror movie that might have a solution he didn’t try. The Day of the Beast is an apocalyptic horror comedy about becoming a sinner in order to destroy the Antichrist. When holy water or crucifixes don't do much to defeat the Devil, violent slapstick and heavy metal become part of an unorthodox mission to save the world.

What Is ‘The Day of the Beast’ About?

Father Ángel (Álex Angulo) is a Basque priest and theology professor who discovers the date the Antichrist will be born somewhere in Madrid. But he needs to learn the precise location so he can kill it. The only way Father Ángel believes he can learn the secret is by committing as many sins as possible. When he befriends heavy metal fan José María (Santiago Segura) and provocateur TV host Professor Cavan (Armando De Razza), an unlikely and unholy trinity forms on a quest laden with the minions of Satan to an angry hostel owner. Before any infernal hijinks ensue, The Day of the Beast prepares you for a subversive religious horror film with its sinful priest.

‘The Day of the Beast’ Doesn’t Have a Typical Holy Hero