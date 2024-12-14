[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Day of the Jackal.]

The Peacock and Sky series The Day of the Jackal, which ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows chart and was the biggest new series ever to launch on Sky, pits a highly elusive lone assassin (Eddie Redmayne) against a British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) whose sole focus becomes tracking him down. A ghost until Bianca Pullman starts to put the pieces together, once she is on the trail of The Jackal, she’s too driven to stop hunting him in a cat-and-mouse game that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The Jackal is a master chameleon with the ability to disappear into a full transformation, from his face to his age to his voice, while Bianca is someone unwilling to lose her focus once she’s started down a particular path, no matter the cost. Thankfully, the success of the series has already led to a Season 2 pick-up, giving the two characters further opportunity to ultimately collide.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Redmayne, who is also an executive producer of the series, talked about the experience of playing such a complete enigma, doing sniper training, the skills he had to learn for the role, the very little amount of time that he actually spent on set with Lynch, the one shot they did share in the season, and the prosthetics transformations.

Eddie Redmayne's 'The Day of the Jackal' Assassin Character Is a Charismatic Enigma

Collider: How do you approach playing a character like this? As the audience, it’s hard to know whether we ever see who this guy truly is because he’s different with pretty much anyone and everyone he comes into contact with. How did you process that? Did you come up with a baseline for him that you referred back to, or did you just focus on who he was with each person?

EDDIE REDMAYNE: I did find a baseline, in concert with our writer and Brian Kirk, our first block director. One of the things that appealed to me about the piece was having been a massive fan of the original source material, the book by Frederick Forsyth. With the movie, you spent two hours with this incredibly charismatic but complete enigma. He’s so opaque that you don’t know anything about him. What I liked the idea of was having the breadth of ten episodes in which to chink into that and get glimpses of who this guy might be. And the constant wrong footing is also something that intrigues me. One of the things that’s curious is that you learn more about him by the people he interacts with. Each character that he interacts with or has a relationship with shines a different mirror on him, and I found that compelling.

Do you feel like he even fully remembers who he is anymore, by this point?

REDMAYNE: I think there’s a bit of sociopathy in him. I spent some time doing sniper training. War can be a dehumanizing experience, in order to not take on the profundity of what killing people is. Whereas when you’re a sniper, you are literally magnifying that person’s face before you attempt to kill them, which demands a confrontation with both your humanity and their humanity. What does it take to be that person? That was one of the massive questions that drove me.

You get to do such a wide variety of things in this, from really cool car chases and escapes to the use of weapons to riding off on a horse. What was something specific to this character that you would not have gotten to do in anything else, but that you most enjoyed getting to do in this?

REDMAYNE: There were so many things. I don’t speak a word of German or a word of Spanish. And so, the idea of learning to speak German, but also with the voice of a 70-year-old chainsmoker, was an intriguing challenge. This brilliant woman who was my language and dialect coach taught me musically to repeat it. I had no knowledge of the language itself. And then, I had to throw that into the voice of someone who’s been smoking 20 a day for most of his voice. I didn’t jump off the whole building, but I did the top element of that, and I found that wonderful. The riding was hilarious because they had me out in Budapest. I do love prep, and I was preparing with our brilliant stunt coordinator’s horses and leaping up onto these horses and spending time on them, in order to do this chase where I’m being fired at. It was weeks of prep, and then we got to the day and this gigantic trailer arrived with a fake horse attached to the back of it. Basically, I ended up being put on a bucking bronco horse because either I was too crap at riding or they realized there was an insurance issue. So, as much as I would love to be Tom Cruise, I definitely did not do all my own stunts.

The Cat and Mouse Aspect of 'The Day of the Jackal' Made It Feel Like They Were Shooting Two Separate Films

Image via Peacock

I love a good cat and mouse story, where one character is trying to hunt down the other, but I would imagine the most disappointing aspect of that is spending little to no screen time together. Did you discuss that dynamic with Lashana Lynch, at all? Do you just have to have trust in each other? What was it like to figure out such an important relationship when you don’t get to directly interact?