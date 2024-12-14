[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for The Day of the Jackal.]

The Peacock and Sky series The Day of the Jackal, which ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows chart and was the biggest new series ever to launch on Sky, pits a highly elusive lone assassin (Eddie Redmayne) against a British intelligence officer (Lashana Lynch) whose sole focus becomes tracking him down. A ghost until Bianca Pullman starts to put the pieces together, once she is on the trail of The Jackal, she’s too driven to stop hunting him in a cat-and-mouse game that keeps you on the edge of your seat. The Jackal is a highly-skilled master chameleon with the ability to disappear into a full transformation, from his face to his age to his voice, allowing him to walk away from every job undetected. But then, Biance becomes aware of him and follows him down a road in conflict with her life as a wife and mother. Thankfully, the success of the series has already led to a Season 2 pick-up, giving the two characters further opportunity to ultimately collide.

During this one-on-one interview with Collider, Lynch, who is also a co-executive producer of the series, talked about seeing the longevity of the characters, getting more involved in the conversations, considering each project as a new experience not influenced by the past, having so little time on screen with co-star Redmayne, how that visually iconic moment in the season came about, changing how we represent women on screen, and how she’d like to try her hand at something comedic.

'The Day of the Jackal' Makes You Wonder Whether You Should Be Rooting for the "Good Guy"

Collider: When this came your way, what was it that that got you interested in it? Was it just the specific type of story? Was it the character? What intrigued you about this?

LASHANA LYNCH: The first three scripts that I read drew me in immediately and made me really see the longevity of the characters. I felt Bianca’s perspective and her discomfort with herself quite quickly, and I could see that audiences would respond to her in a way that is nicely uncomfortable. You think you’re gonna root for her, and then she makes some decisions that are overly complicated and complex, and you don’t know if you should be rooting for the “good guy.” They were just really strong scripts that made me proud to dive back into the M:I-6 world and to dive back into stunts, which I said that I wouldn’t necessarily do again for a long time, until these scripts changed my mind really nicely.

I also jumped on board as co-executive producer on the show, which means that I get to have all the conversations that I care about in the entire industry in this space, and the protection of female storylines, storylines that the Black community would be proud of, hair, costume, makeup, VFX, the set builds, the detail within what’s in Bianca’s cupboards and how that represents my community. There were so many intricate conversations I had with our excellent team that brought us to a place where I feel like we’re elevating how we tell stories like this and how we tell original IP stories that could just be a direct stamp of the original, but we got to push so much and be proud of it in a different way.

It’s so cool, as an actor, to get to be a part of the superhero universe, as well as getting to do a Bond movie. But when you do a project where you never actually get to completely tell the story that you start telling, like what happened with Still Star-Crossed, is that always a little bittersweet? When something like that happens, does it make you a little more hesitant to sign on for a TV series again, at all? With a TV series, you’re never guaranteed that you’ll actually get to finish the story you’re hoping to tell.

LYNCH: That is very, very true. Thank you so much for watching that. I really appreciate that you’ve been with me for a long time. Every single opportunity that comes my way, I try to consider everything as a fresh, new experience and try not to be tainted by anything that I may or may not have been able to do in my career. Everything genuinely happens for a reason. Nothing happens before or after it’s time. I don’t believe that I was meant to be in TV for the last few years, or else I would have. Something would have come up, like The Day of the Jackal, and it would have been great and I would have been happy experiencing that. Scripts like this come about, and Marvel scripts or Bond scripts come around, and they’re always very unexpected. You just deal with them on an individual basis and you learn what you can and you grow as an artist. Here, I got to grow a lot more than I had anticipated and got to really shape my views on how we make TV. That’s so new. I get to carry that experience around for the rest of my career now. So, I try not to be tainted by things that happen because it’s all a collective experience.

